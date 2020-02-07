When should you get wedding marquee insurance?

You should consider getting cover if you have hired a marquee for any part of your wedding.

You do not buy marquee insurance as a standalone policy, but as an extension you add to your wedding insurance for an extra cost.

What does is cover?

It protects you financially against the cost of damage to your marquee while you are hiring it.

You will also be covered for cancellation or rearrangement if your wedding cannot go ahead due to damage to your marquee.

What is not covered?

Most marquee insurance policies will not cover:

Weddings that take place outside of the UK

Theft from the marquee unless force or violence is used

Damage caused when the marquee was erected or dismantled

Audio visual equipment inside the marquee

Read the policy carefully before you buy for a full list of what is not covered.