A wedding marquee insurance policy covers you if something unexpected happens.
You should consider getting cover if you have hired a marquee for any part of your wedding.
You do not buy marquee insurance as a standalone policy, but as an extension you add to your wedding insurance for an extra cost.
Here is how wedding insurance works
It protects you financially against the cost of damage to your marquee while you are hiring it.
You will also be covered for cancellation or rearrangement if your wedding cannot go ahead due to damage to your marquee.
Here is how to work out what wedding cover you need
Most marquee insurance policies will not cover:
Weddings that take place outside of the UK
Theft from the marquee unless force or violence is used
Damage caused when the marquee was erected or dismantled
Audio visual equipment inside the marquee
Read the policy carefully before you buy for a full list of what is not covered. Find out what else wedding insurance does not cover here.