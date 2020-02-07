Travel Insurance guides

Our guides can help you decide which policy is most suitable for the trip you are taking, give you insider tips on getting the best price and can help you understand which activities are covered.
If you are travelling to Europe, a free European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) should be one of the first things you pack. Here is what they cover and how you can get one.
Last minute holidays can be a great way to bag a top deal, but there are still a few things you cannot afford to forget. Here is what you need for a safe last minute trip that won’t break the bank.
When you reach 65 years old your travel insurance premiums will be higher and your cover could be restricted. Here is how to find a policy that gives you the cover you want without paying over the odds.
Travel insurance could save you thousands if something goes wrong when you are away, but do not pay over the odds for cover. Try these 8 ways to keep the cost down.
If you are planning to take your bike away on holiday with you, the right insurance policy will keep it protected. Here is how to insure yourself to cycle abroad.
If you love doing extreme sports on holiday, make sure you have cover in place before you travel. Here is what sports you can get cover for, and how to find the right policy.
If you have booked a holiday, the last thing you will want to do is cancel it. If the worst does happen, here is when and how you can get your money back from your travel insurance.
If you have a medical problem you may find it harder and more expensive to get travel insurance. Here is how to get cover even if you have a pre-existing condition.
If something goes wrong on your travels you may need to make a claim on your travel insurance. This step by step guide explains how.
If you need to cancel your holiday it is important to know where you stand before you speak to your travel agent or insurer. Here are your rights when you have to cancel your holiday.
If you are taking a trip you need to choose between a single trip or annual travel insurance policy, but what is the difference, and which is right for you? Here is how to find out.
If you fall ill or have an accident while travelling the bills can be huge, so it pays to have cover in place. Here are the basics to help you find the right travel insurance policy.