An innovative finance ISA lets you use your tax-free ISA allowance while investing in peer to peer (P2P) lending.

P2P lending is a form of investing where you directly lend money to borrowers and businesses. The borrowers then pay back the borrowed amount, with interest on top.

The interest they pay is the return you get on your investment. You earn this interest tax-free.

Investors (IFISA holders) are matched up with borrowers. A borrower could be a business, an individual or a property developer.

So, with an innovative finance ISA, your ISA account contains P2P loans. With a cash ISA it contains cash and with a stocks and share answer it contains stocks and shares.

How does an IFISA work?

An IFISA works by lending your money to borrowers in return for a set amount of interest. The calculations are based on how long you’re prepared to leave your money untouched for.

You’re allowed to pay your full ISA allowance into your innovative ISA, if you choose to. For the 2020/21 tax year, the ISA allowance is £20,000 in. The tax year runs from 6th April to the 5th April.

What are the risks associated with having an innovative ISA?

While an IFISA can be great for some people, there are also lots of risks associated with having one.

It’s a much riskier option than a cash ISA, although you could earn more interest. You can reduce risk by spreading your cash across multiple loans.

The risks include …

Defaulting : An innovative ISA works like a loan. That means there is a chance the borrowers could default on their repayments.

Contingency fund : Most of the companies that offer innovative finance IFISAs have a backup or reserve fund set up. It’s a way of protecting your money against any borrowers who default on their repayments, which is great. But you should be aware that this fund may not cover you if multiple borrowers default at the same time.

Not protected : An innovative ISA isn’t protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). This means your money could be at risk if you save with an IFISA company that goes bust.

Slow cash withdrawal: If you want to withdraw money from your innovative finance ISA, be aware that this process can be slow. You may have to wait some time before you can access your money.

Choosing an IFISA

When it comes to choosing an innovative finance ISA, you need to look at factors including:

how long you’ll have to tie your money up for

what return you’ll get

minimum deposits

management costs.

You’re looking for high returns and low (or no) fees.

How many innovative finance IFISAs can you have?