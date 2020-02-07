Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards in UK

James Andrews, senior personal finance editor at money.co.uk, said: “Shops are entirely free to choose whichever payment method they want, but the news that Amazon plans to stop accepting Visa credit cards will come as a blow to the millions of Britons that have them.

“Notably, Barclacard, HSBC and Vanquis all use Visa on their credit cards.

“With American Express also rejected by many UK retailers, that means people looking for rewards on their spending or trying to split the cost of shopping with a 0% purchase card on Amazon will be effectively forced to choose a Mastercard.

“Hopefully, Visa and Amazon work out their differences before the ban comes into force on January 19, but in the meantime it would be wise to check your cards now - and think about switching to a Mastercard if you have the option.

“The good news is that some of the best offers on the market at the moment come from Mastercard. With, unsurprisingly, Amazon’s own rewards card powered by Mastercard, as well as table topping offers from Sainsbury’s, Tesco and M&S.”

For more information on the difference between a Visa and Master credit card visit: https://www.money.co.uk/credit-cards/what-is-the-difference-between-visa-and-mastercard.htm