Last updated: 5 January, 2021

Scooter insurance is a way to protect your scooter against theft or damage caused by an accident, vandalism or fire.

It’s a legal requirement to have some kind of scooter insurance to drive a scooter or moped on UK roads. That’s because they’re both types of small motorcycle.

How to find the best scooter insurance, UK wide

To find the best scooter insurance, UK wide, for your scooter or moped, you need to:

Decide what level of scooter insurance cover you need Choose any extras you want on your scooter insurance policy Get scooter insurance quotes online and find the best scooter insurance policy.

What level of scooter or moped insurance cover do you need?

There are three types of scooter insurance, UK wide, you can choose from. These are:

Third party only : This covers injury to other people, and damage to their property, which you cause while using your scooter

Third party, fire and theft : This also covers your scooter if it’s damaged or destroyed by fire, or if it’s stolen

Fully comprehensive: This also includes damage to your scooter which you cause while using it, and vandalism.

Third party is the minimum insurance that you need to legally ride your scooter or moped. If you don’t have insurance, you’ll need to apply for a Statutory Off-Road Notification to declare your scooter or moped as off the road. Otherwise, you could be convicted and receive a fine and points on your licence.

Once you’ve decided what type of scooter or moped insurance is right for you, get quotes to find scooter insurance, UK wide, at the cheapest price.

How can I find cheap scooter insurance?

Finding cheap scooter insurance shouldn’t be your priority. It’s more important to find the right scooter insurance for your needs.

Once you know exactly what you’re looking for, you can compare scooter insurance and choose the right one at the best price.

The good thing is that scooter and moped insurance isn’t usually too expensive. That’s because scooters and mopeds have small engines and don’t go as fast as other motorbikes. Therefore, insurers see them as less risky to insure.

But, the bigger your engine, the more you’re likely to pay, because there’s more risk and it would cost more to repair.

What policy extras do you want with your scooter insurance?

Adding extras to your scooter insurance usually costs more money. But can give you valuable cover.

Some of the extras you can choose from include:

Foreign use cover : Most scooter insurance will cover you to ride your scooter in Europe. But be aware that the period of cover varies between policies. Some offer a minimum of 30 days. Others give you 90 or 180 days, but you may need to pay extra.

Helmets and clothing : You can add cover for your clothing and accessories for an additional cost. Make sure you choose a scooter insurance policy that offers a claim limit high enough to cover the cost of your clothing and helmet.

Breakdown cover : Most scooter insurance providers offer breakdown cover as an extra. However, there are some that may include it as standard with scooter insurance.

Multi-bike cover : You can add multiple scooters to your policy.

Pillion cover : Having this means you can carry passengers on the back of your scooter, as long as you’ve got a full licence and you’re not a learner.

Legal expenses cover : To cover your legal expenses if you have an accident and it’s not your fault.

Wrong fuel cover you : So you can claim for costs if you accidentally top up your scooter with the wrong fuel.

Key cover : This covers you if your car key is lost or stolen.

Modification cover : If you’ve modified your scooter, you may need extra protection.

Personal accident cover: In case you injure yourself in an accident.

What information do I need to share to get scooter insurance, UK wide?

Generally, when you get quotes for scooter insurance, you’ll need to share information such as: