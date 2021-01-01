To get the right motorbike cover at the cheapest price you need to:

Decide what type of cover you need Get quotes online from as many insurers as you can Choose the policy that offers the cover you want for the cheapest price

If you are under the age of 20, shopping around for the cheapest quote is even more important because you are viewed as a higher risk than more experienced riders.

Ways to save money

The best way is to get as many quotes as you can, but you could also make it cheaper by:

Getting extra qualifications : Once you have passed your test you could complete the Enhanced Rider Scheme. This builds on your practical test and many insurers offer a discount if you complete it.

Pay up front in full : Most insurers charge interest if you pay for your cover monthly, making it more expensive. If you can afford to, pay for your cover in full at the start of your policy.

Choosing a lower risk bike : Motorbikes with larger engines or are worth a larger amount, are usually more expensive to insure.

Adding a more experienced rider to your policy: This may make your premiums cheaper, but you should still be the main policyholder and only add them if they will actually use your bike.

You could also look at increasing the excess on your policy to make your policy cheaper. Just remember that you will have to pay your excess if you need to make a claim, so it still needs to be affordable.

When do you need insurance?

If you only have a provisional licence you still need cover to ride your bike on public roads.

If you are learning to ride at a professional training centre then you may be covered by their insurance, but always check before you start.

Unlike car insurance, most insurers do not offer specialised learner polices. This means you need to look for a standard policy and check you will be covered until you pass.

Get the right cover for your bike

When you are 17, you can only ride:

Smaller engine motorcycles

Scooters

Mopeds with a top speed of 45km/h

Look for a policy that is designed for your type of bike because this could save you money and will mean you do not end up paying for cover you do not need.

