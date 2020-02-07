World housing market index

Whether you’re hoping to buy your first home or take the next step on the ladder, rising house prices, mortgage rates, tax increases, and the cost of living squeeze can make for rather bleak reading.

But how does the UK’s housing market compare to the rest of the world?

The mortgage experts at money.co.uk have put together a brief guide to help you get to grips with the housing market and looked at key factors such as home affordability, house price growth, and homeownership rates in 40 different countries to find the world’s top housing markets.

What are the signs of a healthy housing market?

Buying a home is a major commitment, so it’s always a good idea to do a little research and make sure you’re buying in the right place and at the right time before pulling the trigger.

But what statistics should you be looking at when doing your research and what do they mean?

While there are many factors that can impact the housing market, here are some common indicators you can use to help make a more informed decision.

1. Affordability

Generally speaking, the more people that can afford to buy a home, the better the market.

A healthy housing market should have plenty of suitable buyers waiting to snap up available properties, whereas an unhealthy market might have a slower turnover of homes as only a limited number of people can afford to buy.

When it comes to affordability, It’s important to remember that things can vary significantly by location.

For example, Copeland in the North West of England is one of the UK's most affordable places, with the average house price being 2.7 times more than the average annual salary, according to the ONS.

On the other end of the scale, the same report found Kensington and Chelsea to be one of the most unaffordable places to live with prices being a staggering 36.5 times higher than the average annual salary.

2. House price growth

If a market is healthy, then asking prices usually go up, sometimes rapidly, as the demand for homes and competition among prospective buyers allows sellers to ask for more money for their homes.

House prices tend to decrease in poor markets as sellers look to attract buyers and avoid their homes sitting on the market for months or even years at a time.

3. Mortgage rates

While there are a number of factors that can have an effect on mortgage rates, such as the Bank of England base rate, they can also help give prospective buyers insight into the health of the housing market.

Competition among lenders can lead to lower mortgage rates as they look to capitalise on buyer demand, it might also be seen as a sign of confidence in the ability of their customers to continue making their mortgage payments.

If a lender were to anticipate an increase in the number of people struggling to pay their mortgages, then they might decide to price less competitively in order to manage their risk.

Remember that the mortgage rate that you qualify for will be based on your personal circumstances.

Homeownership rate

Quite simply, the homeownership rate is the percentage of people who own their homes.

While affordability and homeownership rates can vary by location, a steady homeownership rate generally means that the market is strong.

A reduction in ownership rates could indicate that people are struggling to keep up with the cost of owning a home.

Mortgage default rate

Closely linked to homeownership rates, an increase in the number of people in arrears or defaulting on their mortgages would suggest that people are struggling to keep up with the costs of running their homes.

It could also indicate that they were unable to find a buyer for their property which would have allowed them to relocate to a more affordable area, or downsize their home to reduce outgoings.

While repossessed properties can be cheaper than listed homes, it’s important that you do your research and investigate the property with a professional before making any decisions.

Buying a home using this method will generally involve a certain amount of renovation work, so you’ll want to have a good idea of exactly how much work needs doing and how much it will cost.

Buyer's market vs seller's market

A buyer’s market occurs when there are plenty of homes for sale but a shortage of people to buy them.

This means that properties tend to sit on the market longer and competing sellers may have to reduce their asking prices in order to attract the few buyers that are out there.

With the balance of power firmly in the hands of the buyer, sellers will often be willing to negotiate on price even further out of fear of losing the sale.

On the other hand, a seller's market is where there are more people wanting to buy than there are homes available.

In this type of market, it’s the seller that has the upper hand as buyers compete against each other, often offering over the asking price in order to secure a home, which can lead to an overall increase in property prices.

When is the best time of year to buy a house?

Spring is generally considered to be a good time to buy a home as the number of listed properties tends to increase at this time of year. This gives buyers more choice and helps to fuel a little competition among sellers.

As the summer approaches and people, particularly families, set their eyes on the summer holidays, the market often cools before picking up again in September as the kids head back to school and parents have more time to focus on finding a new home.

Winter is usually considered to be the worst time to buy or sell a property. As the nights draw in, the lighting often isn’t the most flattering which can make homes feel cramped and gloomy, and the prospect of moving over Christmas can also be a turnoff for many.

While the start of the year isn't generally thought of as a great time to buy, vigilant buyers could always be in with a chance of snapping up a bargain should homeowners make a New Year’s resolution to sell their home or change their lifestyle.

What is a 'housing bubble'?

A housing bubble occurs when house prices rise at an unsustainable rate.

Prospective buyers seeing house prices increase rapidly often stretch themselves to enter the market before prices become even more unaffordable, further fueling the demand.

This phenomenon is called a bubble because at some point the situation will ‘pop’ as prices move from barely affordable to completely unaffordable, demand dries up, and prices decline.

The world’s hottest housing markets

Money.co.uk scored 40 different countries on how they performed on key factors including home affordability, house price growth, and homeownership rates, to find the world’s hottest property markets.

Here we’ve highlighted some of the top-performing countries, but you can explore the full data in the table below.