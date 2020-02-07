World housing market index

Whether you’re hoping to buy your first home or take the next step on the ladder, rising house prices, mortgage rates, tax increases, and the cost of living squeeze can make for rather bleak reading.
But how does the UK’s housing market compare to the rest of the world?
The mortgage experts at money.co.uk have put together a brief guide to help you get to grips with the housing market and looked at key factors such as home affordability, house price growth, and homeownership rates in 40 different countries to find the world’s top housing markets.
Buying a home is a major commitment, so it’s always a good idea to do a little research and make sure you’re buying in the right place and at the right time before pulling the trigger.
But what statistics should you be looking at when doing your research and what do they mean?
While there are many factors that can impact the housing market, here are some common indicators you can use to help make a more informed decision.
Generally speaking, the more people that can afford to buy a home, the better the market.
A healthy housing market should have plenty of suitable buyers waiting to snap up available properties, whereas an unhealthy market might have a slower turnover of homes as only a limited number of people can afford to buy.
When it comes to affordability, It’s important to remember that things can vary significantly by location.
For example, Copeland in the North West of England is one of the UK's most affordable places, with the average house price being 2.7 times more than the average annual salary, according to the ONS.
On the other end of the scale, the same report found Kensington and Chelsea to be one of the most unaffordable places to live with prices being a staggering 36.5 times higher than the average annual salary.
If a market is healthy, then asking prices usually go up, sometimes rapidly, as the demand for homes and competition among prospective buyers allows sellers to ask for more money for their homes.
House prices tend to decrease in poor markets as sellers look to attract buyers and avoid their homes sitting on the market for months or even years at a time.
While there are a number of factors that can have an effect on mortgage rates, such as the Bank of England base rate, they can also help give prospective buyers insight into the health of the housing market.
Competition among lenders can lead to lower mortgage rates as they look to capitalise on buyer demand, it might also be seen as a sign of confidence in the ability of their customers to continue making their mortgage payments.
If a lender were to anticipate an increase in the number of people struggling to pay their mortgages, then they might decide to price less competitively in order to manage their risk.
Remember that the mortgage rate that you qualify for will be based on your personal circumstances.
Quite simply, the homeownership rate is the percentage of people who own their homes.
While affordability and homeownership rates can vary by location, a steady homeownership rate generally means that the market is strong.
A reduction in ownership rates could indicate that people are struggling to keep up with the cost of owning a home.
Closely linked to homeownership rates, an increase in the number of people in arrears or defaulting on their mortgages would suggest that people are struggling to keep up with the costs of running their homes.
It could also indicate that they were unable to find a buyer for their property which would have allowed them to relocate to a more affordable area, or downsize their home to reduce outgoings.
While repossessed properties can be cheaper than listed homes, it’s important that you do your research and investigate the property with a professional before making any decisions.
Buying a home using this method will generally involve a certain amount of renovation work, so you’ll want to have a good idea of exactly how much work needs doing and how much it will cost.
A buyer’s market occurs when there are plenty of homes for sale but a shortage of people to buy them.
This means that properties tend to sit on the market longer and competing sellers may have to reduce their asking prices in order to attract the few buyers that are out there.
With the balance of power firmly in the hands of the buyer, sellers will often be willing to negotiate on price even further out of fear of losing the sale.
On the other hand, a seller's market is where there are more people wanting to buy than there are homes available.
In this type of market, it’s the seller that has the upper hand as buyers compete against each other, often offering over the asking price in order to secure a home, which can lead to an overall increase in property prices.
Spring is generally considered to be a good time to buy a home as the number of listed properties tends to increase at this time of year. This gives buyers more choice and helps to fuel a little competition among sellers.
As the summer approaches and people, particularly families, set their eyes on the summer holidays, the market often cools before picking up again in September as the kids head back to school and parents have more time to focus on finding a new home.
Winter is usually considered to be the worst time to buy or sell a property. As the nights draw in, the lighting often isn’t the most flattering which can make homes feel cramped and gloomy, and the prospect of moving over Christmas can also be a turnoff for many.
While the start of the year isn't generally thought of as a great time to buy, vigilant buyers could always be in with a chance of snapping up a bargain should homeowners make a New Year’s resolution to sell their home or change their lifestyle.
A housing bubble occurs when house prices rise at an unsustainable rate.
Prospective buyers seeing house prices increase rapidly often stretch themselves to enter the market before prices become even more unaffordable, further fueling the demand.
This phenomenon is called a bubble because at some point the situation will ‘pop’ as prices move from barely affordable to completely unaffordable, demand dries up, and prices decline.
Money.co.uk scored 40 different countries on how they performed on key factors including home affordability, house price growth, and homeownership rates, to find the world’s hottest property markets.
Here we’ve highlighted some of the top-performing countries, but you can explore the full data in the table below.
With a strong performance across the board, Turkey topped our housing market index with a whopping 84.9 points.
While 17.3% annual house price growth and a reported 113% year-on-year increase in sales (TurkStat) might be eyecatching, it’s worth noting that these figures are potentially being compared to a low base after sales fell during the pandemic.
Despite having the second-highest house price growth of any country featured in our study, Turkey also boasts some of the world's most affordable properties with an average affordability ratio of just 4.6%.
Working towards meeting the requirements for being a member of the European Union has seen property prices and household incomes in Montenegro increase in recent years, helping to support the housing market and resulting in one of the world's highest homeownership rates of 90.2%.
Relatively affordable property prices and sitting just a short hop across the Adriatic Sea from Italy has also helped to bring Montenegro to the attention of international buyers, which has likely contributed to the annual price growth of 15.3%.
Ranking third in annual house price growth but 20th in affordability, it’s likely that the prospect of homeownership is already starting to feel a little out of reach to some people living in the Czech Republic.
New rules recently brought in by the Czech National Bank have made borrowing particularly difficult for older borrowers who’ll now need to put down a 20% deposit on their mortgage.
Older mortgage customers will also be unable to borrow more than 8.5 times their annual income, and their monthly repayment must be less than 45% of their monthly income.
Using average property prices per square metre (m2) and average disposable household income, we found the most affordable countries in the world to buy a home.
Despite ranking 16th for cost per metre squared ($2,217), an average income of $51,147 makes the US the most affordable country in our study with an affordability ratio of 4.3%.
At just $892 per square metre of property and an average net salary of $19,482, Turkey has an affordability ratio of roughly 4.6%.
However, with annual house price growth at 17.3%, affordability could be worth monitoring should this level of growth continue.
At just $1,328 per metre squared, average property prices in Portugal are among some of the cheapest in the world, and coupled with an average net income of $24,877, it’s also among the most affordable with a cost per m2 to earnings ratio of 5.3%.
Explore the full results of our study in the table below to see how your country compares.
|Rank
|Country
|Price m2 ($)
|Avg Net Income ($)
|Price p/m2 to income %
|Annual Price Growth %
|Ownership Rate %
|Index Score
|1
|Turkey
|892
|19,482
|4.6
|17.3
|57.9
|84.9
|2
|Montenegro
|1,198
|11,736
|10.2
|15.3
|90.2
|81.2
|3
|Czech Republic
|2,551
|26,664
|9.6
|16.4
|78.9
|80.5
|4
|Slovakia
|2,333
|21,149
|11
|15.4
|92.3
|80.5
|5
|Australia
|3,264
|37,433
|8.7
|17.5
|66.2
|79.7
|6
|United States
|2,217
|51,147
|4.3
|11
|65.5
|75.8
|7
|New Zealand
|3,852
|39,024
|9.9
|15.7
|64.6
|73.2
|8
|Portugal
|1,328
|24,877
|5.3
|8.2
|77.3
|72.6
|9
|Hungary
|1,353
|21,026
|6.4
|6.7
|91.3
|72.6
|10
|Netherlands
|3,277
|34,984
|9.4
|13.8
|69.1
|72.2
|11
|Estonia
|2,003
|23,784
|8.4
|10
|81.4
|71.2
|12
|Iceland
|2,814
|37,549
|7.5
|10.2
|73.6
|70.7
|13
|Latvia
|1,310
|19,783
|6.6
|7.6
|81.2
|70.2
|14
|Slovenia
|2,596
|25,250
|10.3
|10.2
|74.6
|65.2
|15
|Greece
|1,406
|20,791
|6.8
|5.6
|74.6
|63.5
|16
|Romania
|1,479
|16,074
|9.2
|4
|96.1
|63.3
|17
|Belgium
|2,249
|34,884
|6.4
|5.2
|71.1
|62.1
|18
|Poland
|1,686
|23,675
|7.1
|2.8
|85.6
|61.3
|19
|Ireland
|3,011
|29,488
|10.2
|8.4
|70.3
|60.2
|20
|Lithuania
|1,487
|26,976
|5.5
|-1
|88.6
|58.3
|21
|Canada
|4,959
|34,884
|14.2
|10.1
|68.6
|54.6
|22
|Sweden
|5,200
|33,730
|15.4
|11.7
|64.5
|53.7
|23
|Croatia
|1,874
|12,899
|14.5
|5.6
|91.3
|53.5
|24
|Mexico
|1,264
|19,783
|6.4
|1.1
|68.3
|53.1
|25
|Germany
|3,371
|38,971
|8.6
|6.8
|50.4
|52.9
|26
|Italy
|2,279
|29,431
|7.7
|1.6
|72.4
|52.8
|27
|Austria
|4,237
|37,001
|11.5
|8
|55.3
|51.3
|28
|Norway
|4,479
|39,144
|11.4
|2.6
|80.8
|50.1
|29
|Finland
|2,509
|33,471
|7.5
|0.3
|70.7
|50.1
|30
|Macedonia
|774
|6,455
|12
|2.1
|85.9
|49.9
|31
|Denmark
|3,237
|33,774
|9.6
|4.3
|59.3
|49.4
|32
|Luxembourg
|7,793
|44,773
|17.4
|10.4
|68.4
|48.4
|33
|United Kingdom
|4,030
|33,049
|12.2
|5.1
|65.2
|47.7
|34
|Serbia
|1,482
|7,984
|18.6
|7.8
|86
|47.4
|35
|Spain
|2,288
|27,155
|8.4
|-2
|75.1
|45.2
|36
|France
|4,635
|34,375
|13.5
|4.2
|64
|42.8
|37
|Israel
|4,766
|27,701
|17.2
|7.4
|66.5
|42.2
|38
|Malaysia
|1,669
|14,570
|11.5
|-2.8
|76.9
|38
|39
|Japan
|6,784
|28,872
|23.5
|9
|61.2
|30.3
|40
|Switzerland
|6,677
|39,697
|16.8
|3.6
|42.3
|26.6
By dividing the average property price per square metre by the average net income we calculated the Property price per m2 to income %
Using a min-max normalisation formula, we scored each country on their relative performance in Property price per m2 to income %, price growth, and ownership rate.
Ownership rate was scored at half the weighting of Price per m2 as % of average salary and Annual Price Growth %
Ownership rate was given a lesser weighting as homeownership aspiration by country could be cultural as well as financial.
Scores were totalled to calculate an overall score
Overall scores were divided by 2.5 to create a score on a scale of 0-100
Prices in $USD
Sources
Home Ownership - tradingeconomics.com, dosm.gov.my, oecd.org
Average Net Income - insse.ro, monstat.org, dosm.gov.my, dzs.hr, oecdbetterlifeindex, stat.gov.mk, stat.gov.rs
Average House Price pm2 - immoweb.be, data.public.lu, spitogatos.gr, fanar.net, hms.is, realadvisor.ch, resources.realestate.co.jp, uusmaa.ee, c21.ca, commbank.com.au,
