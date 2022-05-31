The criteria for getting accepted by some mortgages means you cannot apply for them if you are self employed. This is because it is harder to prove how much you earn if you do not have a regular salary.

That makes it more difficult for lenders to decide if you could afford the payments on a mortgage.

This comparison only includes mortgages from lenders that may accept you if you are self employed.

It also includes some specialist mortgage deals that are designed for self employed borrowers.

Some deals are only available through brokers, who can look at your finances and help you find a mortgage. Contact a broker if you need help comparing lenders that will accept you.

Improve your chances of being accepted

You can improve your chances of getting a mortgage by:

Saving a large deposit: This means less risk for your lender. You could also use your equity if you already own a home and want to move house or remortgage.

Improving your credit record: Poor credit makes it harder to get accepted, but you may be able to improve it and make your financial situation look better to lenders.

Prove you can afford it

Make your personal finances and your business' financial situation as clear to your lender as possible. Get your accounts organised and up to date to prove your business is profitable enough for you to keep up with your mortgage.

Here is how to prove you can afford a mortgage if you are self employed.

Choose what type of mortgage you want

You can get most types of mortgage if you are self employed, including:

Self employed mortgage FAQs

Q Will lenders consider me to be self employed? A Yes, if you work freelance, as a contractor or you own a percentage of the business that pays your income (usually 25% or more). Q Can I get a self certification mortgage? A They were banned in the UK in 2011. You can still get them from some European lenders, but this can be very risky. Here is what you need to know. Q Can I get a Help to Buy mortgage if I am self employed? A Yes, but you will still need to prove to your lender that you have a reliable income. Here is what you need to know about Help to Buy. Q Can I use a broker? A Yes, you can contact a broker to help find a mortgage that accepts you. Here is how to find a mortgage broker.

About our mortgage comparison