How to get a remortgage

As with any financial decision, there are pros and cons to remortgaging your property. The important thing is to do your research so you have all the facts and understand what you’re doing.

What are the pros and cons of remortgaging?

Remortgaging your home is a big decision. Shop around and think about getting professional advice before you go ahead.

A combination of the above : Some people might like to find a better deal, as well as release some cash for home improvements, for example.

You qualify for a better mortgage : If your property’s now worth more than when you bought it, you’ll now have a better loan-to-value ratio. That means you might quality for a better mortgage deal.

Flexibility : Sometimes people want the flexibility to overpay their mortgage, so they can pay it off quicker.

To consolidate debt : Debt consolidation is another reason people remortgage. It’s something to think carefully about. It’s tempting to use your property as security for a debt consolidation loan, but your home could be repossessed if you can’t make the repayments. It’s risky.

To release equity : Some people remortgage to release cash that’s tied up in their home. They often want to do some home improvements with the money. It can be a sensible move if the improvements add value to the property.

To get a better mortgage deal . Good mortgage deals tend to be fixed for around two to five years. When the deal ends, interest rates rise. At this point, many people remortgage to find a cheaper rate.

There are lots of reasons. For example:

Like a regular mortgage, a remortgage is a loan taken out against the value of your property.

Remortgaging is when you switch your existing mortgage to a new deal, but stay in the same property. You could switch to a new lender, or stick with your existing one.

This guide will take you through the whole process. We’ll explain the costs of remortgaging your property, the potential risks, and some common problems you might come across.

If you’re considering a remortgage and don’t to know how to go about it, we’re here to help.

You’ll need to be careful if you’re planning to move house, because not all mortgages are portable and it can be expensive to exit a mortgage straight away.

What to consider before you remortgage

Whether remortgaging is a good idea depends on your reasons for doing it. So ask yourself: why am I remortgaging?

If you’re just looking for a better deal, you might save money. But, if you’re remortgaging to raise finance, you’re taking money out of your property. That means your monthly mortgage repayments could rise, unless you find a better deal at the same time. Look at the long and short-term savings to see what works out cheapest overall.

The main factors that will affect your switch are the size of your mortgage and how long you have left on your mortgage term.

Don’t forget to factor in the price of remortgaging. Remortgaging a property comes with lots of fees. If your mortgage debt is small, it might not be worth switching lender as the costs might outweigh the benefits.

Similarly, if you have a large early repayment fee on your current mortgage, the costs might outweigh the benefits.