You can apply for an 80% loan to value mortgage if you have a 20% deposit or 20% equity in your property.

If you rent your property out, you can compare 80% LTV buy to let mortgages here.

To find the best 80% mortgage deal:

Look for the lowest initial rate : This affects how much you pay back each month. The higher the rate, the more interest you pay.

Look out for charges: You may have to pay a charge for setting up a new mortgage deal. This comparison shows you which charges apply to each deal.

What mortgage options do you have?

If you have a 20% deposit or 20% equity, you can apply for any mortgage deal that is 80% LTV or higher.

This means you have a larger selection of mortgage deals to compare, which gives you a better chance of finding the lowest rate available.

You can usually find lower initial rates for lower LTV mortgage deals, but the rate you get may change depending on the mortgage type you choose.

What happens when the deal ends?

When your mortgage deal ends, you will have a few options:

Automatically move to your lender's standard variable rate (SVR)

Apply for a new mortgage deal with the same lender

Apply for a new mortgage deal with another lender

If you try to change your mortgage deal before it ends, you could face large charges, for example, 2% of your mortgage balance.

80% LTV mortgages FAQs

Q Can I borrow enough for an 80% mortgage? A To work out how much a lender may let you borrow, use our mortgage calculator. Q Can I get help finding the best 80% LTV mortgage? A Yes, you can use a mortgage broker to find you a suitable deal, or you could read our mortgage guides for more information before applying. Q Do I need a new mortgage if I move home? A Some mortgages are portable, but if your LTV is lower for your new home you could save money by switching to a better deal. Q Do I need a good credit record to apply? A No, but it will increase the chances of your mortgage getting accepted. You may find it harder to get a mortgage with poor credit, find out more here.

