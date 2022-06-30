Yes, some buy to let mortgages have a loan to value (LTV) of 80%. You could get one to:

Buy a new property to rent out

Remortgage your existing property with a better deal, e.g. if your fixed rate has ended

Some deals with an 80% or more LTV are only available to existing customers or can only be used for remortgaging.

But some can be used to buy a house if you are a first time landlord or want to add a new investment property to your portfolio.

What are 80% buy to let mortgages?

You can use a buy to let mortgage to buy a property to rent out to somebody else. You cannot use a normal mortgage for this.

An 80% LTV mortgage covers 80% of the value of the home you buy with it. For example, it would cover £120,000 of a house valued at £150,000. You would need to cover the remaining 20% with either:

A £30,000 deposit

£30,000 equity in a property you own already

Where to find them

Many lenders require a deposit of 25% or more for buy to let mortgages.

However, the deals in this comparison have an LTV of 80% or more. This means you could get them with a 20% deposit.

Compare these 80% deals by checking the interest rate, maximum LTV and what fees come with each mortgage.

How to choose the best 80% LTV mortgage

Check the cost of each mortgage by looking at:

The interest rate, which affects how much you pay each month

Mortgage fees, which increase your initial costs or your monthly payments

If it is a fixed, tracker or variable rate deal

If it is an interest only or repayment mortgage

80% BTL mortgages FAQs

Q Can I just get a normal mortgage? A No, you cannot use a residential mortgage for an investment property. But the mortgages in this comparison can be used for buy to let. Q Can I get a BTL mortgage with no deposit? A No, you need a deposit to buy an investment property. The only buy to let mortgages with an LTV of 100% or more are for existing customers. Q Can I get an interest only BTL mortgage? A Yes, many buy to let mortgage are interest only. They let you pay back only the interest owed on your mortgage, not the balance; here is how they work. Q What is the maximum age I can get a BTL mortgage? A Some lenders offer mortgages that last until you are 85, but others have strict age restrictions. Here is how to get a mortgage when you are older. Q Does my credit record matter? A Yes, it shows lenders if you can keep up with repayments on a mortgage. Here is why your credit record matters.

