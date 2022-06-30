Yes, some buy to let mortgages have a loan to value (LTV) of 80%. You could get one to:
Buy a new property to rent out
Remortgage your existing property with a better deal, e.g. if your fixed rate has ended
Some deals with an 80% or more LTV are only available to existing customers or can only be used for remortgaging.
But some can be used to buy a house if you are a first time landlord or want to add a new investment property to your portfolio.
What are 80% buy to let mortgages?
You can use a buy to let mortgage to buy a property to rent out to somebody else. You cannot use a normal mortgage for this.
An 80% LTV mortgage covers 80% of the value of the home you buy with it. For example, it would cover £120,000 of a house valued at £150,000. You would need to cover the remaining 20% with either:
A £30,000 deposit
£30,000 equity in a property you own already
Where to find them
Many lenders require a deposit of 25% or more for buy to let mortgages.
However, the deals in this comparison have an LTV of 80% or more. This means you could get them with a 20% deposit.
Compare these 80% deals by checking the interest rate, maximum LTV and what fees come with each mortgage.
How to choose the best 80% LTV mortgage
Check the cost of each mortgage by looking at:
The interest rate, which affects how much you pay each month
Mortgage fees, which increase your initial costs or your monthly payments
If it is a fixed, tracker or variable rate deal
If it is an interest only or repayment mortgage
80% BTL mortgages FAQs
Can I just get a normal mortgage?
No, you cannot use a residential mortgage for an investment property. But the mortgages in this comparison can be used for buy to let.
Can I get a BTL mortgage with no deposit?
No, you need a deposit to buy an investment property. The only buy to let mortgages with an LTV of 100% or more are for existing customers.
Can I get an interest only BTL mortgage?
Yes, many buy to let mortgage are interest only. They let you pay back only the interest owed on your mortgage, not the balance; here is how they work.
What is the maximum age I can get a BTL mortgage?
Some lenders offer mortgages that last until you are 85, but others have strict age restrictions. Here is how to get a mortgage when you are older.
Does my credit record matter?
Yes, it shows lenders if you can keep up with repayments on a mortgage. Here is why your credit record matters.
