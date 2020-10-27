What type of loan is right for you?

Why do you need to borrow?

Why you need the money and how you intend to use it will generally determine what types of loans you should consider.

For example, the types of loan you will need to pay for a holiday will differ from a loan to buy a car or to buy your first home.

Some of the reasons you may need a loan include:

Buying a car

Buying a home

Debt consolidation

Paying for a wedding

Making a large purchase

Financing a holiday

Making home improvements

Starting a business

What are the different types of loans can you get?

There are two main types of loans:

Unsecured loans: These are loans for which you don't have to provide a security such as a home or asset. You borrow a lump sum and pay it back in fixed instalments over a set period of time.

Secured loans: These are loans which have an asset attached to them, such as your home. In the event that you are unable to repay the loan, the bank or loan provider can repossess the asset and sell it to recoup the amount you borrowed.

If you have a choice between the two, it’s typically safer to opt for unsecured borrowing because it doesn’t put your assets directly at risk if something goes wrong.

Here is how to choose between unsecured and secured loans

Unsecured loans

You can use the money from an unsecured loan for almost anything you choose and common types include:

Secured loans

Secured loans are more likely to come with restrictions on what the money is used for. Some bridging loans, for example, have to be used to buy property. The common types include: