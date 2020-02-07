RateSetter Personal Loan Semi Exclusive
|UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum Income
|£12,000
|Credit Rating Accepted
|good
With real interest rates you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.
Your personalised bad credit loan results are powered by Monevo. They make sure you only see real interest rates. Not just estimates like some lenders show you.
These are personal loans you can get when you are renting a property.
Tenant loans are normally unsecured so you do not need to be a homeowner or use another asset as security to borrow the money.
Read more about how to choose the right type of loan
The best loan for tenants is the one that offers the lowest interest rate for the money you need, and for the term you want to pay it back over.
This comparison shows the representative APR offered by each lender, but you may have to pay a higher rate depending on the loan you want or if you have bad credit.
To qualify for a lender's representative APR, you usually have to borrow a certain amount, for example, £5,000 to £14,999 over 1 to 3 years.
You can also apply for a tenant loan if you are self employed, but you need to have at least 1 year's audited accounts to prove your income.
The rate you get is based on:
The loan amount you want: This can affect the interest rate you get offered, as some lenders set borrowing tiers for their loan rates.
The length of the loan: A longer loan can reduce your monthly payments, but you could pay more in interest over the term.
Your credit record: A better credit history will improve your chances of getting the best rates offered by a lender.
To increase your chances of getting accepted for a loan as a tenant, register on the electoral roll for your address.
If you have bad credit, you could compare guarantor loans instead. You can apply for them with a friend or family member acting as a guarantor.
You could, but being registered to vote at your address helps lenders confirm where you live. This increases your chance of getting accepted for a loan.
Yes, but you both need to pass the lender's loan criteria. Check your credit record and register at your address to improve your chances of acceptance.
You have to be at least 18 years old for most loans, but there is also an upper age cap which differs depending on the lender, e.g. 70 years old.
It stands for annual percentage rate, which is the interest you pay on the total value of your loan.
Yes tenant loans can be used to consolidate other more expensive debts.
You can still apply for a loan if you rent a council house, but you will still need to pass the lender's loan criteria to be accepted.
