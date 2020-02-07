What are tenant loans?

These are personal loans you can get when you are renting a property.

Tenant loans are normally unsecured so you do not need to be a homeowner or use another asset as security to borrow the money.

How to get the best tenant loan

The best loan for tenants is the one that offers the lowest interest rate for the money you need, and for the term you want to pay it back over.

This comparison shows the representative APR offered by each lender, but you may have to pay a higher rate depending on the loan you want or if you have bad credit.