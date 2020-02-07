<Loans

Freedom Finance Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,999
Representative APR
6.8% APR variable (£23,000 to £23,999)
Loan term
2 years to 7 years
Freedom Finance is a credit broker and not a lender. The %APR rate you will be offered is dependent on your personal circumstances.
Representative Example: The Representative rate is 14.47% APR (variable) so if you borrow £10,000 over 5 years at a rate of 14.47% p.a (variable) you will repay £230.57 per month & £13,833.94 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£12,000
Credit Rating Acceptedfair
Accepty Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
18.4% APR (£1,000 to £25,000)
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Accepty is a credit broker and not a lender.
Representative Example: The Representative rate is 18.4% APR (fixed) so if you borrow £10,000 over 5 years at a rate of 18.4% p.a (fixed) you will repay £248.58 per month & £14,914.80 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Credit Rating Acceptedpoor
Aspire Money Personal Loan
Loan amount
£500 to £25,000
Representative APR
30% APR (£13,001 to £25,000)
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
No upfront fees and can source loans that don't require a guarantor. Please only apply if you are aged 18 to 65.
Aspire Money is a credit broker and not a lender.
Representative Example: The Representative APR is 49.7% APR (fixed) so if you borrow £5,000 over 36 months at a rate of 49.7% p.a (fixed) you will repay £243.57 per month & £8,768.52 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Credit Rating Acceptedpoor
Everydayloans Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £15,000
Representative APR
99.9% APR (£1,000 to £15,000)
Loan term
2 years to 5 years
No effect on your credit rating on initial application. No fees or charges. T&Cs apply.
Representative Example: The Representative APR is 99.9% APR (variable) so if you borrow £3,000 over 2 years at a rate of 71.3% p.a (variable) you will repay £238 per month & £5,706 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum Income£15,000
Credit Rating Acceptedpoor
What are tenant loans?

These are personal loans you can get when you are renting a property.

Tenant loans are normally unsecured so you do not need to be a homeowner or use another asset as security to borrow the money.

Read more about how to choose the right type of loan

How to get the best tenant loan

The best loan for tenants is the one that offers the lowest interest rate for the money you need, and for the term you want to pay it back over.

This comparison shows the representative APR offered by each lender, but you may have to pay a higher rate depending on the loan you want or if you have bad credit.

To qualify for a lender's representative APR, you usually have to borrow a certain amount, for example, £5,000 to £14,999 over 1 to 3 years.

You can also apply for a tenant loan if you are self employed, but you need to have at least 1 year's audited accounts to prove your income.

What rate will you get?

The rate you get is based on:

  • The loan amount you want: This can affect the interest rate you get offered, as some lenders set borrowing tiers for their loan rates.

  • The length of the loan: A longer loan can reduce your monthly payments, but you could pay more in interest over the term.

  • Your credit record: A better credit history will improve your chances of getting the best rates offered by a lender.

To increase your chances of getting accepted for a loan as a tenant, register on the electoral roll for your address.

If you have bad credit, you could compare guarantor loans instead. You can apply for them with a friend or family member acting as a guarantor.

Here is how to apply for a loan

Tenant loans FAQs

You could, but being registered to vote at your address helps lenders confirm where you live. This increases your chance of getting accepted for a loan.

Yes, but you both need to pass the lender's loan criteria. Check your credit record and register at your address to improve your chances of acceptance.

You have to be at least 18 years old for most loans, but there is also an upper age cap which differs depending on the lender, e.g. 70 years old.

It stands for annual percentage rate, which is the interest you pay on the total value of your loan.

If you only need a small amount, you could consider any of these options.

Yes tenant loans can be used to consolidate other more expensive debts.

You can still apply for a loan if you rent a council house, but you will still need to pass the lender's loan criteria to be accepted.

