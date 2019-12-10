How to get a guarantor loan

If you need to get a loan but can’t because you have a poor credit history, or you’ve never borrowed before so have no credit history, all is not lost. By asking someone to be a guarantor you can increase your chances of being accepted for a loan.

What is a guarantor loan?

A guarantor loan is like any other unsecured loan in every way. The only difference is that the loan is “guaranteed” by a third party, known as a guarantor. The guarantor acts as a backup to repay the loan in the event that the borrower is unable to do so.

How do guarantor loans work?

Guarantor loans work just like other personal loans, other than the need for a guarantor. These loans are typically designed for people with bad credit, or for first-time borrowers who have no track record for lenders to base their decision on.

The guarantor takes on the responsibility of making any missed payments and paying off the loan if you can’t.

Why do you need a guarantor?

If you're a first-time borrower with no credit history, or you have bad credit, you'll either find it difficult to get a loan, or you'll be offered an extremely high interest rate. That's because most lenders will be hesitant to lend to someone with a bad or no credit history.

When you get a guarantor to “guarantee” the loan, it is their responsibility to repay the loan if you are unable to. For the bank that reduces the risk of it losing money on the loan as there’s a safety net, so it can be more confident about lending to you.

Who can be a guarantor?

Anybody can be a guarantor as long as they are over the age of 21, have a good credit history, and are able to afford the monthly payments.

Typically, the guarantor is a parent, relative or friend who is willing to take on the responsibility. Spouses are generally not eligible unless they have separate bank accounts and finances.

When you’re looking for a guarantor, it should be someone you feel comfortable talking about your finances openly with.

How much do guarantor loans cost?

Interest rates on guarantor loans tend to be higher than those on standard personal loans. This is because the lender is taking on more risk in lending to a borrower with bad credit, even with a guarantor. The actual interest rate you are charged depends on a number of factors, including your specific financial circumstances, the loan amount and the term of the loan.

A guarantor loan costing example

Here is how much a £5,000 guarantor loan taken out over three years could cost: