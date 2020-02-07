Beach Hut Britain

There are those who are confident enough to plan and book trips abroad to make the most of Summer 2021. But a large majority of us are reportedly planning to stick to the UK shores and settling for a staycation with our nearest and dearest.

So, for those concerned with foreign travel, or simply too wary to warrant the financial risks that come with booking holidays abroad in the current climate, what are the best staycation options for enjoying the beautiful British coastlines for years to come?

Which regions of the UK are going to offer you the best value for money and experiences when it comes to seaside fun?

Or for those travelling in large groups or with small children - where in the UK can you be sure to secure yourself the purchase of an in-demand beach hut for you and your loved ones future staycations?

Using available data resources alongside open source research into beach hut availability around the UK, the loans team at money.co.uk look into the best way to go about searching for, affording and renovating the ultimate seaside accessory — a beach hut.

If you're considering purchasing a beach hut, you may want to take out a loan.

What has ignited our rediscovered love for beach huts?

As part of its research, money.co.uk teamed up with expert Vicky Gunn, the owner of Millie’s Beach Huts, to uncover some of the reasons she believes the popularity of beach hut ownership has soared so significantly during recent years.

“My connection with beach huts first began more than six years ago. I’d always had the desire to run my own business but - as a qualified accountant - felt I lacked the creativity and time to figure out all the whats, wheres and whens. “One day, during a period where I found myself feeling burnt out, I decided to spend the day with my spaniel Millie (who the business is named after) at a beach hut myself, and couldn’t help but notice several of the other plots up for sale and the cogs started to whir. My first hut was purchased pretty quickly, and over the next six months the hiring section of my business began to take shape. “In the six years I’ve been running Millie’s, I’ve seen a growing increase in the popularity of beach huts. Our own beach huts are located in Walton-on-the-Naze, and we’ve witnessed many of the previously brown vessels transform into welcoming bright spaces. “You only need to search #beachhut on Instagram to see exactly how popular they are now, But, I’ve never seen such an increase in popularity as there has been since the first lockdown. People are desperately searching for things they can do safely and placing an even higher value on time with their family. As a result, awareness that they exist has also increased. “Beach huts naturally come with a feeling of nostalgia and much-needed time away from phones, screens and news. So it’s natural that so many of us want to escape to the coast but with the safety net of a beach hut and their own personal space to retreat to.”

Where are the most and least popular UK beach hut spots?

After identifying a seed list of UK beaches that all boast beach huts, money.co.uk then delved into the most commonly searched among Britons during the period of 2018-2020. This research aimed to determine where might be the least crowded for potential holidaymakers looking for a relaxing summer staycation: