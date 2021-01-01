Quick access to a £1,000 loan can be a life saver in a crisis. This could be if you'r car broke down and you needed to get it fixed quickly. Or an unexpected bill comes up, which you don't have the cash to pay for.

How to get the right £1,000 loan

Follow these three steps:

Decide how long you need to pay back your loan Compare interest rates to find the cheapest loan Check you meet all the lender's requirements before you apply

Once you have chosen a loan you need to apply by completing an application form, here is how to apply.

Choose the right loan term

Most £1,000 loans can last for between one and five years, but some lenders will let you borrow for longer than this.

A longer loan term makes your monthly payments smaller but also makes the loan more expensive.

Choosing the shortest loan term you can afford the monthly payments for should save you money.

Use our loan calculator to estimate how much your payments would be over different loan terms, and choose the shortest repayment period you can afford.

Get the best rate

Once you know how long you need to pay back your loan you can start comparing interest rates to find the cheapest £1,000 loan.

Use this comparison to look for the lowest representative APR (annual percentage rate). This is the interest rate that all lenders advertise and must give to at least 51% of borrowers.

All the lenders listed in this comparison are regulated and offer £1,000 loans.

Check the terms and conditions

All lenders set a list of criteria you have to meet to get a loan so check for these before you apply.

Lots of lenders now offer a soft search quote option as well, which lets you check if you will be accepted and the cost of the loan before you submit a full application.

Here is how to apply for a loan

How to apply for a £1,000 loan

Before you apply for a loan, make sure you compare loans to find the best deal for your needs. It's also important that you are ware of the terms of the loan, i.e. how much you’ll pay back, the APR and the commitment you’re making.

It might be worth using a loan repayment calculator to find out whether or not you'll be able to afford to repay the loan. Once you've chosen the deal and lender that you like, you can proceed to the simple and easy application form.

In your application, you’ll typically need to provide:

Full name

Contact details

Address history for the past three years

Income and outgoings

Other debts that you may have

Can you get a £1,000 loan with bad credit

If you have a bad credit history, it is still possible get a £1,000 loan, but you'll likely have to pay a higher interest rate as you'll be considered to be a higher risk