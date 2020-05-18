What does contents insurance cover?

A contents insurance policy could protect your personal belongings, whether you own or rent your home. Here is what contents cover can protect you against.
It is an insurance policy that covers personal items in your home.
Contents insurance is available as a standalone policy, or as part of a combined home insurance policy with buildings cover.
If you rent your property you will need a contents policy to protect your things, but it is the responsibility of your landlord to insure the buildings.
If you cannot afford to replace all your possessions if they were lost through a fire or burglary, you should consider getting contents insurance.
Many policies offer to replace your contents if they have been damaged or stolen with a brand new replacement.
If the exact item is no longer available, your insurer should pay out enough for you to buy a new similar model.
New for old cover usually excludes items like clothes, bedding and curtains because they tend to be more prone to wear and tear than other items.
Some take away the cost of wear and tear when they pay out to replace or repair your belongings. This is called indemnity cover.
It protects your belongings against accidental damage, like spilling wine on your carpet or knocking over your TV.
Some policies offer accidental damage as standard for certain items, for example damage to television sets, non portable games consoles and mirrors.
Check the policy terms and conditions before you buy to find out what is covered, and what you will need to add.
Some insurers let you add extra benefits to improve your cover, such as:
Personal possessions cover: This protects things you take outside of your home, like jewellery and mobile phones. Most policies can cover you anywhere in the UK and if you go abroad.
Garden cover: This covers items kept in your garden, including plants, furniture and gardening equipment. Some policies also cover the cost of landscaping if your garden is damaged.
Bicycle cover: Most policies do not cover bikes kept outside as standard, but some let you add it to cover your bicycle if locked up in your garden, or when you take it away from home.
Anything you add to your policy will increase the cost of your insurance, but could offer valuable cover if you need to make a claim.
If you are moving home, most policies will exclude cover for money, fragile items and bicycles while they are in transit.
All contents insurance policies have a list of exclusions that will not be covered, so make sure you read each policy document carefully before you buy.
If you want to protect your valuable items, then you need to find a policy that offers this cover.
Most insurers define valuable items as:
Works of art
Jewellery
Watches
Any items of gold, silver or any other precious metal
Your valuables will be covered by a single item limit, which is the amount your insurer will pay per item. This is usually around £1,500 but some policies offer a higher limit.
Make a list of all of the valuables you want covered before looking for the right policy. Some insurers could ask you for proof of value, especially for jewellery, but others do not.
Most policies also set a total valuables limit, which is the maximum you can claim to cover the loss of several valuables together. This is often a percentage of the total contents sum insured, for example 30%.
So if your total contents cover is £50,000, you could only claim up to £15,000 for multiple valuables.
Many insurers offer a set total claim limit to cover all of your contents, based on the size of your home, for example £50,000.
You may be given the option of increasing the amount of cover when you apply for a quote if your contents are worth more than the set claim limit. Most insurers can also increase your cover during the policy if you make an expensive purchase.
Work out how much it would cost to replace all of your contents so you know what level of contents insurance you need.
You can do this by going through your home and adding up how much all of your contents cost in each room.
You can use an online contents insurance calculator to do this, or make your own list.
