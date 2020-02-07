You could find a policy that covers your home while you're doing renovation work with the help of a broker.
Get quotes from these home insurance providers and more.
Most standard policies will not cover major renovation works, because they increase the chances of something going wrong and you needing to make a claim.
You usually need separate cover for:
Damage to your building and contents
Theft of your contents and building materials
Personal accidents
Ask your existing home insurer if they can cover the work before you start. If they cannot, find a policy that can insure your house during renovation works.
|The works mean your home will not be lived in for more than 30 or 60 days
|The works are extensive (some standard policies can cover minor refurbishments)
|There will be expensive equipment and materials kept at the property
Once the work has been completed, most renovation insurance policies can continue to cover your home, but you could get a better policy by comparing standard home insurance.
Unoccupied property cover: This covers your home for more than the 30 or 60 days offered by standard policies, because large scale renovations may mean you are unable to live in the property while works are being carried out.
Public liability cover: This covers you if someone is injured while at your property, for example if scaffolding falls and hits someone. It covers the cost of any legal or compensation claims they make against you.
Alternative accommodation: This covers the cost of living somewhere else if damage caused by the building works means you are unable to live in your property.
Building material and equipment cover: This covers the materials and equipment kept at the property, including items that have not yet been fitted like kitchen units.
Most policies can cover renovations to listed buildings, as long as you have consent from your local planning authority.
It depends on the level of work, but most policies only cover redecoration and DIY.
Most renovation policies cover major works like extensions or conversions. It can also protect you if you are refitting your bathroom or kitchen.
Yes, you can include contents cover, and some policies protect any belongings you have storage will the works are being carried out.
Yes, but make sure your policy has public liability cover in place. If you employ a contractor they should have their own liability insurance.
Last updated: 14 October, 2021
Compare quotes to protect your home with the right cover.
Once you have insured your home, you need to keep your cover up to date to make sure it stays valid. Here is how you can manage your home insurance policy.Read More
Whether you live in a flat or a mansion, getting the right home insurance policy is essential. Here is how to find the best cover for your property.Read More
If you own a second home in the UK, you may need specific home insurance to protect it. Here is how to cover your second home.Read More
By comparing home insurance, you could save money on the policy. The best value Home insurance will offer the cover to your home and content. Choose a cover plan from the best UK home insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Home Insurance comparison is provided by Confused.com which is a trading name of Inspop.com Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office; Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, registered in England and Wales 03857130. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are also agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. money.co.uk is an intermediary and receives a percentage of the commission if you decide to buy through us.