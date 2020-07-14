There are several specific kinds of contents insurance you can get. These include:

If you’re in a house or flat share and want to insure your personal belongings, you can get shared home insurance. Even with the best home insurance, UK policies will only cover your contents if they’re in your room and the door’s locked.

With contents insurance, your belongings will be replaced with new versions. This is called ‘New for Old’. It means that if your phone was lost or stolen, your insurance would cover the cost of a new one, equal in value to the original. So when you take out a policy, think about how much your belongings would cost to replace, rather than how much they might be worth.

With even the best home insurance, UK policies will often include a range of add-ons. Make sure you have the right policy for you to avoid paying for unnecessary extras.

Some content insurance policies also cover items you take out of your home, like your phone, bike or laptop. But these aren’t listed as standard, so you should check individual policies if you want to include kind of cover.

Home insurance is also known as house insurance and means the same thing whether you live in a house or a flat.

Home insurance can be split into two separate policies; Buildings Insurance and Contents Insurance. You can buy each separately, or get them together as a combined policy.

The best home insurance is one that will cover the true cost and worth of your home and belongings, so be as accurate as possible with these details when you compare home insurance policies.

Like other types, home insurance involves signing up to a monthly payment premium and you are then covered for the duration of the policy.

Whether you rent or own your home, if it's damaged or your belongings are broken or stolen, the best home insurance can be the protection you need to cover the cost.

It usually protects the structure of your home and external fixtures like pipes against damage from bad weather, fire or theft. It can also cover internal fixtures and fittings like bathrooms and kitchens, and outdoor structures like sheds.

If there’s been a lot of damage to your property and it’s unsafe to stay in your home, your insurer will pay for you to stay somewhere else until it’s been repaired.

There are some exclusions with buildings insurance that mean you may not be covered. Most policies don’t cover general wear and tear, loss or damage, if your property’s been left empty for more than 30 days.

Here’s some more information on what buildings insurance covers.

What cover makes the best home insurance?

If you’re a homeowner and own the freehold, you should try to get buildings and contents insurance on a combined policy.

Not only can it be the best home insurance, UK providers often offer cheaper premiums compared to having separate policies.

New homeowners can find out the rebuild cost for their home on their mortgage valuation. You don’t legally need buildings insurance, but some lenders insist you have it as a condition of the mortgage. If you own your home and don’t have buildings insurance, you should check whether your mortgage lender has said you must have it. You could be putting your home at risk by not complying.

If you own a flat and pay a service charge, or you’re renting, you might not need buildings insurance. It’s the responsibility of your management company or landlord to arrange it. But don’t forget that only a contents insurance policy would protect your belongings.