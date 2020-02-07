Your ultimate checklist for a stress free holiday

For all your travel essentials in one place, visit our Travel Hub.

Holiday checklist

Sort your travel insurance ASAP

Check your passport

Arrange your visas

Protect your driving

Get your vaccinations

Get your travel money

Check your EHIC

Tell your bank

Here's more on the holiday essentials you need for your travel wallet.

What you need to check

Months before you go:

Weeks before you go:

Sort your travel money because if you choose to get a prepaid travel card or a credit card designed for foreign use, they can take a couple of weeks to arrive.

Get any vaccinations or medication you need for your destination. You can find out what protection you might need here.

Order a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) if you don't already have one, or your details need updating. It should arrive within seven days, and lasts for five years.

Check your travel information, including your flight details and hotel bookings, so you have time to amend any errors. Also check your airline's baggage weight restrictions so you know how much you can pack.

Days before you go:

Tell your bank where you're going, especially if you plan to use your cards. This will prevent them from putting a block on your account if they see unusual spending.

Weigh your bags to make sure they meet your airline's restrictions. Use your bathroom scales by weighing yourself, then weighing yourself again carrying your bag and working out the difference.

Go through the checklist again to make sure you've got all the essentials before you leave for the airport.

Top packing tips

What you take with you is ultimately up to you, but if you're struggling for room these tips could help you squeeze a few more things in your suitcase: