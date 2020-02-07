We take a look at when they are a smart idea and whether you should get one if you are tying the knot in the near future.Read More
If you have wedding insurance and something goes wrong on your big day, your policy is there to cover the cost. Here is how to claim on your wedding insurance policy.Read More
We all know that tying the knot can affect your day-to-day money management, but exactly what effect does marriage or a civil partnership have on your financial status? We take a look.Read More
Your wedding will be an amazing day, but an expensive one. Choosing the right way to pay for your big day could help you come in on budget.Read More
Keeping track of all the different costs involved in organising a wedding is hard, particularly when there are so many hidden expenses that can sneak up on you when you least expect it.Read More
One in five British couples are getting married abroad to cut costs without sacrificing quality, but many are losing out by overlooking their options when making overseas payments.Read More
The average cost of a wedding is now well over £20,000 but you do not need to spend a small fortune to have the best day ever. Here are eight easy ways you can save money on your wedding without compromising your dream day.Read More
Your wedding could be one of the most expensive things you ever pay for, so it is worth having insurance in case something goes wrong. Here is how wedding insurance works.Read More
Our top tips for saving money this Christmas will help reduce stress levels so that you can relax and enjoy the big day.Read More
Could a Christmas Club help you save money on your Christmas shopping? We take a look.Read More