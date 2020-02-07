Should you invest in a buy-to-let property?

Pros of investing in a buy-to-let

Long term investment and growth

Although house prices have fluctuated in recent years, property is still a relatively safe long term investment.

Property prices will go up and down, but over the long term they should increase. This means you could make a healthy profit when you come to sell the property.

Generate an income and meet mortgage repayments

Renting out your property to tenants who will pay your mortgage for you and also provide some extra income is the key to a successful buy to let investment.

If you take advantage of a low buy to let mortgage rate you could increase your profit further, because it will mean your monthly payments will be lower so your profit margin will be bigger.

You can offset costs against tax

Each tax year you will need to fill in a Self-Assessment Tax Return for HMRC and pay a tax bill, but you can offset some of the cost against tax, including:

Interest on your buy to let mortgage repayments

Fees paid to letting agents

Council tax and bills (if you pay them for the property)

Cost of advertising your rental property

Paying for repairs

You can also get tax relief to cover renovations to furnishings, carpets and sofas as well as maintenance repairs (but not on home improvements like an extension).

Did you know?

From April 2016, you will only be able to claim for renovation costs as and when they occur.

Cons of investing in a buy-to-let

The costs of an empty property

There is no guarantee that your property will be occupied all the time, and when it is empty you will need to make the mortgage payments from your own pocket.

Increased Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT)