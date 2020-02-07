Coronavirus: Getting a mortgage payment holiday

As things change rapidly during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, this guide will be updated regularly to reflect changes in rules and regulations.

Use our mortgage holiday tool to understand whether you should take a mortgage payment holiday during the coronavirus outbreak.

The current ban on mortgage lenders repossessing homes will also extend to 31 January 2021. We have also created a handy tool that will help you understand if this is the right option for you. The tool will show you what the impact on your future payments could be if you were to apply for a mortgage holiday with your lender.

Borrowers have until 31 March 2021 to request a payment holiday. After this date, you’ll be able to extend deferrals up to 31 July, subject to not exceeding the six-month limit.

If you’ve already had six months of deferrals, but you’re still facing financial difficulties, your lender will work with you to offer a solution tailored to your circumstances.

But you will not be eligible for a mortgage payment holiday if you’ve already had two payment holidays of up to six months in total.

Separately, if you’ve resumed making mortgage repayments after an initial payment holiday, you will still be eligible for another payment holiday of up to three months.

The FCA has said that if you have not taken a payment holiday, you will be eligible for two payment breaks of up to six months in total. If you’re currently on a payment holiday and it’s your first, then you’ll still be eligible for another payment break of three months.

What you need to know

On 17 November, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published new guidance for mortgage borrowers experiencing payment difficulties due to COVID-19.

"Coronavirus money guidance: I was looking for some guidance on mortgage holidays and came across a useful tool on money.co.uk that told me what I could expect. This type of easy to digest info is really useful when there is so much out there."

Case study – Steve's story "Coronavirus money guidance: I was looking for some guidance on mortgage holidays and came across a useful tool on money.co.uk that told me what I could expect. This type of easy to digest info is really useful when there is so much out there."

What is a payment holiday and how does it work?

Taking a payment holiday will mean that you will not have to make your monthly mortgage payment for an agreed period (in this case up to a maximum of six months). Instead, the monthly payment is deferred to a later date.

It’s important to remember you will still owe the money and interest will continue to accrue while the deferred payments remain unpaid.

Is a mortgage payment holiday free money?

No. You will still need to make the payments from the holiday period, just at a later date. You will be accruing interest on those payments in the meantime, so there is a cost to taking a payment holiday.

Can I get a mortgage payment holiday and invest it as savings?

Mortgage payment holidays are meant for those facing severe financial difficulties who feel they won't be able to afford to make their mortgage repayments. As mentioned above, mortgage payment holidays are not a free lunch. They are a deferral of payment at a later date. Even if you were you take the money you save on not making mortgage repayments, and invest it in a savings account, interest rates on most savings accounts are so low these days that it's unlikely you will end up with much more money in the long run. This is especially true if you factor in the amount your mortgage payments increase by after the payment holiday ends.

How will I make up the deferred monthly instalment(s) after a payment holiday?

Lenders are offering different options for payment holidays, so it is essential that you contact your lender to discuss what will work best for you. Here are some common ways of making up the deferred monthly instalments after a payment holiday:

adding the deferred instalment(s) to your outstanding mortgage balance (capitalising the amount), so that you pay it over the remaining term of your mortgage

agreeing to a short-term payment arrangement to clear the deferred instalment(s) over several months

extending the original term of your mortgage.

I am affected by the coronavirus, can I have a payment holiday?

Mortgage lenders across the UK are offering payment holidays to their customers who are affected by the coronavirus. There are some lender-specific eligibility criteria you need to meet to get a payment holiday. To find out if you’re eligible for a mortgage payment holiday, select your lender in our portal to find out more about your lender’s criteria.

Do I need to have lost my job to be considered as affected by the coronavirus?

No. Any impact from the crisis that could leave you struggling financially could result in you being considered as affected.

What happens if I’m already in arrears when I am affected by the coronavirus?

Most lenders will ask you to contact a specific team to help assess your options if you are already in arrears on your mortgage.

It is worth doing so, as they may be able offer multiple ways of helping you, including a mortgage payment holiday.

Should I cancel my mortgage payment direct debit?

No, you must contact your lender first to agree to a payment holiday before taking any action with your direct debit.

If you cancel your direct debit without agreeing to a payment holiday with your lender first, this may be reported as a missed payment.

Will a payment holiday have a negative impact on my credit record?

If you are currently up to date with your mortgage payments and your lender agrees to a coronavirus payment holiday, then your credit record will not be negatively impacted.

How do I apply for a payment holiday?

You should apply with your mortgage lender. Depending on your lender, this may be through an online form, an email or a phone call.

What do I do if I can’t get through to my lender by phone?

Lenders are experiencing very high call volumes at the moment, so getting through to somebody may take longer than usual. It is worth checking if the lender has an online form that you can submit instead.

My mortgage payment is due in the next 10 days, will I get my payment holiday through in time?

Due to extraordinarily high application volumes for payment holidays, it may be that your lender is only able to process and start your mortgage payment holiday from next month’s monthly payment, especially if your next payment is in the next 10 days. You should contact your lender if this is going to be an issue for you.

My mortgage is coming up to the end of its initial term, what should I do?

If you are planning to stay with your lender and get a product transfer, it may be easier to switch to a new product before applying for a mortgage payment holiday.

If your initial end date is still a few months away, taking a payment holiday won’t affect your ability to switch to a new product.

As a buy-to-let landlord, can I get a mortgage payment holiday?

If you are a buy-to-let landlord and your tenants’ ability to pay rent is affected by the coronavirus, some lenders may be able to offer you a mortgage payment holiday. You will need to speak to your mortgage lender to check your eligibility and apply.

As a renter, can I stop paying my rent if I am affected by the coronavirus?

If you are a renter and affected by the coronavirus, you will need to speak to your landlord to arrange a temporary solution. The government has advised that if a landlord receives a mortgage payment holiday for their buy-to-let mortgage, they are expected to pass on this relief to their tenants. The government has also put a temporary freeze on evictions to help protect renters affected by the coronavirus.

What alternatives exist to mortgage payment holidays?

Payment holidays are just one option that lenders can offer, so it is best to contact your lender and discuss everything that can be done to help.

Other alternatives to payment holidays could include: