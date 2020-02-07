<Critical illness cover

Critical illness cover guides

Our guides explain critical illness insurance and assess everything you need to know and how it can help take some of the financial strain should the unthinkable happen.

5 things you need to know before you buy critical illness cover

Critical illness cover can give you the peace of mind that you will receive a payout if you unexpectedly fall ill. Here is how to find the right critical illness policy for your needs.

What is critical illness cover?

If you become seriously ill, a critical illness policy could pay you a lump sum of money. Here is how it works and what it can cover you for.

Most insurers let you add critical illness cover to a life insurance policy. This would pay out if you die or get diagnosed with a serious condition during the policy's term.

Should you get critical illness cover?

Taking out a critical illness policy can be expensive but could be worth it should you get seriously ill. Here is how to decide if you need it and what level of cover to choose.

How to claim on your critical illness cover

If you are diagnosed with a life changing condition, a successful critical illness claim can help take the financial strain off your recovery. Here is how to make a claim.