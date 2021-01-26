Last updated: 26 January, 2021

If you're wondering which is the easiest credit card to get, UK wide, an instant decision credit card may be what you're looking for. With instant decision credit cards, it only takes a few minutes to find out whether you have been accepted. Often there are also known as easy credit cards.

However keep in mind that just because these cards are commonly known as instant decision or easy credit cards, it doesn't mean you are guaranteed to be accepted. Providers will still check your credit to assess your eligibility.

Once you have filled out an online application form, you should get a decision a few moments later.

Providers rarely need longer than a couple of minutes to decide, but if they need to look into your finances further they will let you know and then email you their decision within a couple of days instead.

When will you get your card?

It will still take around seven to 10 days for your credit card to arrive by post after approval, so make sure you apply at least two weeks before you need to use it.

Although you will not be able to start spending on your card until it arrives, knowing if your application is successful or not can be useful. If you are accepted, you can start planning how you will use the card to manage your finances.

What if you are rejected for an instant decision credit card?

If you are not successful you could apply for a different card. However, it's better to wait at least six months before you apply for credit again. Too many credit applications in a short time can harm your credit record because it can be seen as a sign that you're struggling financially and are desperate for credit.

How to find an instant decision card

The comparison above features credit cards that offer an instant decision online. Use it to find and apply for the type of card you need and find out if you have been approved immediately, whether you need to:

What's the benefit of getting an instant decision credit card?

The main advantage is that it saves you the hassle of waiting to find out whether your application will be accepted or not. If you're rejected, you can quickly start taking steps to improve your credit score so that you can be accepted in the future.

Can you get an instant decision credit card with bad credit?

While there are instant credit cards available for those with bad credit, these typically offer higher APRs and lower credit limits. If you have bad credit, it might be better to take some time to improve your credit rating before you apply.