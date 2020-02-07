Should you get a student credit card?

You can find out what cards might accept you, and see your chances of getting a card by using our eligibility checker .

Every credit card provider has different rules on whom they will lend to . Many will turn down your application if your income is not high enough or you have no credit history , but student credit cards are more lenient.

Student credit cards work in the same way as other credit cards, but are more likely to accept students studying full time.

Can you get a student credit card?

When you apply for a credit card the provider will check:

You live in the UK

You are at least 18 years old

You do not hold another student credit card with another bank

You have a UK bank account

You have not had previous debt problems like bankruptcy

You are studying or about to start studying a suitable course

A suitable course will usually be an undergraduate course of at least two years at a college or university in the UK. You may need to prove that you have been accepted onto the course.

Some providers only offer deals to existing customers and some cards are only available if you open a student bank account with them as well.

Do you need an income to get student credit card?

Student credit card providers usually consider your application if your income is from:

Your student loan

Regular payments from your parents

A wage from a part-time job

If you apply for a standard credit card, most will need you to have a regular income.

How to get a student credit card

Compare every credit card that will consider applications from students Make sure you meet the card's eligibility terms Check the credit limit is high enough for what you want to spend You can then take out the card you choose; here is how to apply

If your application is declined, avoid applying for several credit cards at once because it can harm your credit history.

Instead, wait at least six months, during which you should take steps to improve your credit. You can read more about how to improve to your credit here.

How much do student credit cards cost?

All credit cards charge interest on what you borrow if you don't pay off your balance every month.

Student credit cards often charge higher interest rates than other credit cards, making them more expensive.

Some cards also have annual fees or charges if you miss a payment or break any other terms of the card. Here's how to understand credit card charges and avoid them

What can go wrong?

You could go further into debt because of credit card interest and fees if you are late or miss any repayments

Credit cards also come with a credit limit, which is the most you are allowed to owe at any one time. Spending more than this amount will result in a fee of about £12.

You can damage your credit history if you go over your credit limit or miss repayments.

How to manage your student credit card

Pay off your credit card bill in full and on time each month - this means you will pay no interest or fees.

Find out more about how to manage your credit card and keep the cost as low as possible.

What happens after you graduate?

You can usually keep your student credit card after graduating or leaving your course.

However, you may be able to get a card with better benefits like cashback, rewards or interest free purchases once you start work.

What are the alternatives to student credit cards?

There are other ways to borrow or access money in an emergency: