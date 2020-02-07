How to check your credit card application will be accepted

Use our eligibility tool

Our eligibility checker:

Is free to use

Will not damage your credit score

Shows which cards you're most likely to get (and which might reject you)

You can use it to compare credit cards and check your eligibility.

Does the eligibility checker harm your credit record?

No, using our eligibility checker will not affect your credit score or appear on your credit file. This is because it only requires a 'soft search' to check your credit history.

You'll be able to see that your record has been checked, but credit card, mortgage and loan companies will not.

When a lender sees lots of 'hard searches' (the result of formal credit applications) they might assume you are desperate for funds. This could suggest you're bad at managing your money and would struggle to meet all repayments on time.

How to use the eligibility checker

Think about what you need the credit card for. E.g. balance transfers or cashback Choose the type of card you want Enter in your details Get your results and compare cards you're most likely to get (shown as a percentage) If any lenders pre-approve you for their cards, we'll show this too Choose 'See deal' on your favourite card. You'll go through to the provider's website and can formally apply there

If you're not sure what type of credit card you need, this guide to credit cards could help.

Are you guaranteed to get the credit card you apply for?

You're most likely to get a credit card if the lender offers you 'pre-approval'.

Once you're pre-approved, you'll still need to pass their identity and fraud checks to get the card.

But we cannot guarantee you'll be accepted for every credit card. We can only give you an idea of your chances of being approved.

Avoid applying for lots of cards at the same time, even if your results show you have a good chance of getting them. It will be very damaging to your credit score to have too many applications, especially in a short space of time.

The results are provided by a company called HD Decisions. They use all 3 credit reference agencies (CRAs) to run their credit checks:

What else do you need to know about pre-approval?

You should be accepted if you pass the lender's identity and fraud checks. This is provided you use the same details to apply for the card as you did for the eligibility checker.

What interest rate will you get when you apply for a credit card?

Some lenders tell you the interest rate you'll get upfront. Others only decide on the interest rate when you formally apply for a credit card.

We'll tell you if the interest rate is guaranteed for each card you're pre-approved for.

What else can you do to get accepted for a credit card?

If it looks like you'll be rejected for all of the cards you want, you'll most likely need to improve your credit score.

The improvements you make will not yield instant results, but they should help your chances of being accepted for a credit card.

What if a card does not show a score?

If a card does not show up in the results at all, it's because the credit card company has not signed up to our eligibility checking service. We have almost all providers, but we cannot show results for those that have not signed up.

These cards will not allow you to check their eligibility. We'll indicate any cards that we cannot provide results for.

If your eligibility checker results show no results at all, you may need to check the details you've told us match those on your credit file.

Reasons for discrepancies on your credit file include:

You've told us a different name, used a middle name, nickname or alternative spelling

Your address does not match because you have recently moved or it's been formatted differently

You've no credit history because you've never had a credit product before

If you've not had a credit product before, you'll need to build up your credit history and get your first credit card.