How to apply for a credit card

Applying for a credit card

You could find out if your application had been accepted in principle in seconds. The provider may need longer and will contact you by email, phone or post.

Over the phone: Your provider will talk you through the application and take all the details they need from you. You will usually be sent a pre-filled application form in the post to sign in and return.

Through the post: You will need to complete an application form and send it back to the credit card company. You can request a form online, over the phone or pick one up from a branch.

In branch: If your provider has one, you can apply in your local branch.