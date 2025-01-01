<Meet the team
Pei Xian Liu - Author Picture

Pei Xian Liu

Temporary insurance expert

About the Author

With a First Class Degree in Business Management and experience across CRM, SEO, and Marketing, Pei is the dedicated expert for Temporary Insurance at money.co.uk.

Having worked in the industry for over a year, Pei breaks down the confusing jargon to explain how temporary insurance could be an effective solution. Pei uses her industry expertise to help individuals and business owners find the right cover for their short-term needs.

Outside of work, Pei enjoys exploring new food spots and travelling.


Expertise

  • Temporary Car Insurance

  • Temporary Business Car Insurance

  • Temporary Business Van Insurance

Education

  • First Class Degree in Business Management