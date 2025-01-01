Pei Xian Liu

With a First Class Degree in Business Management and experience across CRM, SEO, and Marketing, Pei is the dedicated expert for Temporary Insurance at money.co.uk.

Having worked in the industry for over a year, Pei breaks down the confusing jargon to explain how temporary insurance could be an effective solution. Pei uses her industry expertise to help individuals and business owners find the right cover for their short-term needs.

Outside of work, Pei enjoys exploring new food spots and travelling.



