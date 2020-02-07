Equals Money Card
Administration fee
£10
UK transactions
Free
UK ATM withdrawals
£1.50
Load charges
Bank transfer: free
No monthly fees, great exchange rates and integrates with Xero. Free card transactions in 15 major currencies, if any other currency, a 1.5% transaction fee applies.
Add money quickly and easily, with complete visibility of your business spending in one place. Annual platform fee of £50 waived for charities and non-profits.
Eligibility
|Permanent UK Resident
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Additional Cardholders Minimum Age
|18 years