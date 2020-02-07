<Prepaid business cards

Compare our best prepaid business cards

You can use these prepaid business cards to pay for general expenses or business trips and stay on top of your company's spending.

  • Safer than carrying cash
  • Manage your spending
  • Get better exchange rates when abroad
Equals Money Card
Administration fee
£10
UK transactions
Free
UK ATM withdrawals
£1.50
Load charges
Bank transfer: free
Equals Money Card
No monthly fees, great exchange rates and integrates with Xero. Free card transactions in 15 major currencies, if any other currency, a 1.5% transaction fee applies.
Add money quickly and easily, with complete visibility of your business spending in one place. Annual platform fee of £50 waived for charities and non-profits.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Minimum Age18 years
Additional Cardholders Minimum Age18 years
