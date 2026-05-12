Remote workers are struggling to switch off, and managers may hold the key

Remote working has established itself as one of the leading work perks. No commute, more flexibility, and greater autonomy have made working from home one of the defining workplace shifts of the post-pandemic era.

But new research suggests that flexibility without structure can come at a cost.

Finding the balance

A study involving researchers from Durham University Business School has found that home distractions are having a measurable impact on remote workers’ wellbeing, productivity and ability to switch off after work. Rather than helping employees create healthier routines, blurred boundaries between home and work are leaving many feeling more stressed and mentally drained.

The study analysed diary entries from 87 remote workers across industries including finance, teaching, IT and public administration. Participants tracked their workload, focus and wellbeing throughout the day over a 10-day period.

Researchers found that “cross-domain interruptions” (household chores, family distractions or other non-work tasks) disrupted concentration and made it harder for workers to regain momentum. Over time, these interruptions were linked to a rise in stress levels, reduced wellbeing, and a greater need for post-work recovery.

The findings don’t suggest that remote work itself is failing employees. Instead, the research points to a growing need for clearer expectations, better management and more intentional working practices. It’s all about finding (and maintaining) balance.

Flexible working is now firmly embedded in modern business culture. According to a study by CV-Library, 40% of workers in the UK consider a hybrid approach to be their ideal work structure, with only 22% saying they prefer a full-time in-office position. Around one in six (16%) said they would like to work remotely every day.

For businesses, moving away from flexible working entirely is liable to create new challenges around recruitment, retention and morale. However, there’s a clear need for business leaders to help their employees establish healthier remote-working habits.

Setting standards and boundaries

One of the study’s most interesting findings centred on “flow” – the state of deep focus where workers become fully immersed in a task. Employees who regularly experienced flow were less affected by interruptions and reported better overall wellbeing.

Clear communication around availability, dedicated focus periods and realistic workloads can all help remote workers maintain boundaries during the day. Managers also play a key role in preventing the “always on” culture that can develop when home and work occupy the same space.

Simple changes can make a significant difference. Encouraging employees to take proper lunch breaks, avoid multitasking between domestic and professional responsibilities, and create a dedicated workspace can all help restore separation between work and home life. Businesses may also need to think more practically about how they support remote teams.

For some employees, working effectively from home requires more than just a laptop. As hybrid working becomes more established, many employers are recognising that effective remote work often depends on having the right setup in place. Investing in ergonomic equipment, reliable software and dedicated home-working technology can help employees stay productive and maintain healthier working habits.

For smaller businesses managing these upfront costs, tools such as business credit cards may offer a way to spread spending across essentials like office equipment, subscriptions and secure remote-working systems.

The study also found that mindfulness techniques helped workers manage interruptions more effectively, particularly on days when maintaining concentration proved difficult. Some organisations are already responding by offering mindfulness training or introducing policies designed to reduce unnecessary digital interruptions during the working day.

Ultimately, the research points towards a more balanced future for work; one where flexibility remains, but with stronger guardrails in place. Businesses that recognise this early, and actively help employees create healthier boundaries, will be well placed to see gains in productivity, wellbeing and long-term staff retention.