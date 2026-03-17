What the latest lending data reveals about small business strategy

For many small business owners across the UK, 2026 is being viewed as a year for growth.

Expanding into new markets, hiring staff, upgrading equipment, or increasing stock all require investment long before the returns arrive. And for many, that means turning to external finance.

Recent lending data shows more SMEs are taking that step. According to the latest UK Finance Business Finance Review, gross lending by high street banks rose from £16.1 billion in 2024 to £17.5 billion in 2025, marking the second consecutive year, and eighth straight quarter, of growth.

But the most revealing insight isn’t just that lending is rising – it’s who’s borrowing, and how businesses are choosing to fund their growth.

Smaller businesses are driving borrowing growth

Businesses with annual turnover of up to £2 million saw borrowing rise by more than 25% compared with the previous year, while lending to medium-sized firms grew by a more modest 4%.

That difference is significant. Smaller firms are often the most cautious in uncertain conditions, yet UK Finance’s data shows many are actively taking on loans to fund their goals. Borrowing at this stage isn’t just about covering costs: it reflects a deliberate choice to prioritise growth.

The pattern also highlights continued access to finance at the smaller end of the SME market. Strong loan approvals throughout the year indicate that lenders are supporting businesses looking to invest, not just larger or more established companies.

Importantly, this trend isn’t confined to a few regions or sectors. Lending growth was spread evenly across the UK, pointing to a broad base of small firms identifying opportunities to expand rather than a handful of localised success stories.

Taken together, these patterns reveal more than strategic borrowing: they show that SMEs are willing to back their own plans. Even amid ongoing uncertainty, many smaller firms are investing in expansion, signalling confidence in their ability to grow and manage future returns.

It’s also notable that in 2025 new loan approvals outpaced overdraft facilities (a reversal of what was seen in 2024), while the use of existing overdrafts remained below pre-pandemic levels. This would all appear to reflect a shift towards more deliberate borrowing matched to specific growth initiatives, rather than being used primarily to manage short-term cash flow fluctuations.

Keeping financial headroom

The data also shows that many businesses are maintaining unused credit capacity. Lower overdraft utilisation suggests SMEs are deliberately keeping headroom in case conditions change. With ongoing cost pressures and unpredictable demand in some sectors, having some degree of financial flexibility can be just as valuable as securing new funding.

For business owners, this data also highlights a simple but important principle: having access to finance isn’t the same as using it all at once. Keeping some credit available, instead of using it all at once, can give businesses room to handle unexpected challenges, grab opportunities, or manage seasonal ups and downs.

SMEs that combine access to funding with careful cash flow oversight tend to be better positioned to weather cost pressures, supply chain disruptions, or sudden changes in demand. In practice, that might mean keeping an overdraft partially unused, or reserving funds for strategic investments, rather than stretching every resource immediately.

Turning finance into growth

Access to finance is often what separates ideas from action. But navigating the lending landscape can be tricky: different lenders have varying criteria, rates, and approval processes, which can make it hard to know which option is right for your business.

Our business loans eligibility journey is designed to simplify that process. By answering a few quick questions about your company, funding needs, and purpose, you’ll be able to see the loans you’re most likely to be eligible for, all without affecting your credit score.

Making eligibility and potential approvals clearer helps SMEs take a more informed approach to borrowing, ensuring finance is structured to support growth rather than simply filling short-term gaps.

UK Finance’s lending data shows that small businesses aren’t standing still: they’re investing, expanding, and planning for the future, all while maintaining financial resilience. For business owners weighing their next move, the message is clear: finance can be a powerful tool when it’s aligned with a defined growth plan.