The accidental entrepreneur: is the side hustle changing how we start businesses?

Plenty of business owners never set out to make it their full-time occupation. A creative hobby led to something they could sell. A weekend gig became regular freelance work. A side project built a customer base, one order at a time.

For many of these accidental entrepreneurs, the starting point was simply a desire to make some extra money. Research has found that 46% of UK adults had a money-making side hustle in 2026; among Generation Z, that figure is 66%, compared with 62% of millennials and 23% of baby boomers.

Financial pressure is, unsurprisingly, a big part of the picture. 71% of Millennials cite financial security and coping with inflation as their primary reasons for having a side hustle, while almost half of side-hustlers (44%) believe they will permanently need a secondary income to make ends meet.

But money isn’t the only factor. With long-term job security less certain, side hustles offer a way to put time and energy into something personal, rather than building towards a conventional career.

Research suggests this attitude is particularly pronounced among younger people, with eight in 10 students who graduated from high school in 2022 saying they did not expect work to be an important part of their lives.

A different way to build a business

Side hustles are now a leading route for start-ups in the UK, with research from Small Business Britain and eBay finding that 39% of small businesses began as side hustles .

Interestingly, when looking at those who successfully turned a side project into a full-time operation, only 22% said they started their side hustle purely for money. Instead, the most common motivations were pursuing a passion (43%) and creating a better work-life balance (43%).

A side hustle can change the pressure around starting a business. With a steady salary coming in, there’s less need for an additional source of income to generate significant profits immediately. That can create room to experiment, learn from mistakes, and see where an idea leads without having to commit to it from the outset.

The same gradual approach can help iron out some of the practical problems that come with running a business. What takes too long? What costs more than expected? Which products or services actually sell? What do customers come back for? A side hustle can provide time to answer those questions before the income from the business becomes essential.

When a side hustle blossoms

However, as that secondary income grows, certain financial considerations will need to be taken into account. What started as a few sales or freelance jobs can eventually mean keeping proper records, understanding tax obligations and managing money coming in and going out

This is also where keeping business and personal finances separate can become useful. For someone whose side hustle is becoming a more established source of income, a business bank account can make it easier to keep track of what’s being earned and spent, rather than having everything mixed together with personal finances.

Not every side hustle needs to turn into a full-time career. But for those that do, the starting point can be very different from the traditional route into business. Instead of quitting a job and starting a business from scratch, the work, income and experience can build up alongside it, making the eventual move into full-time business less of a leap.