How to keep your high street business safe

Running a business on a high street can be one of the most rewarding business ventures out there. You have a real opportunity to make a difference in your community and to make people’s day a little bit brighter.

It’s no secret high streets have been struggling in the past few years, as the convenience of online shopping proved popular with consumers. But with a plan from the new Labour government to reinvigorate high streets and a general sense from the public that high streets are important in our communities - opening a shop on the high street is still a popular idea.

Shopkeepers know only too well that high streets can sadly become the target of crime - whether that’s theft, vandalism, intimidation or the fact they can be exposed to enhanced threats in the event of riots and looting.

There are steps you can take to protect your business against crime, and taking the time to plan and prepare for such events can make a significant difference.

Here’s how you can keep your business, your employees and yourself safe.

Ensure your business is secure

Security is crucial if you have a high street business. It’s likely that your shop or premises will be closed overnight, and possibly early in the morning and later in the evening.

Having security cameras can be a good deterrent. They’ll also help if things go wrong during opening hours too, as it’s often the first thing police will look at. Consider placing them in obvious places so potential criminals can see them, but also make sure they’re set up to record places where valuable items may be kept.

Reinforced doors and windows, alarms and shutters are also a good way to keep unwanted people out or deter them from trying their luck in the first place. Many shutters these days can suit the aesthetic of your shop, so you don’t need to worry about your business looking uninviting.

Have an emergency plan

Unrest, looting or vandalism is not something any of us want to think about, but in the same way that it’s important to plan for the event of a fire, planning for other types of emergencies can also help keep you, your staff and your customers safe.

You can start by carrying out a risk assessment. This is where you identify potential hazards or risks and think about what could happen should they occur. There are many resources online to help with this - but the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) can be a good start.

Whatever you conclude from your risk assessment, it’s important to communicate how to deal with the risks to your staff. Whether it’s through training or having the risk assessment visible, communication is key. That way, your employees will know what to do in the event of an emergency and it should help keep things calm if the worst happens.

Consider insurance and a contingency plan

Business insurance is an umbrella term for a range of individual insurance policies that can be selected for specific types of businesses. Because there are quite a few policies available, it can feel intimidating to know where to start.

The main thing is to understand the risks your business might encounter and the impact any unforeseen events may have on your business. When you know that, you can pick which policies best suit your business’ needs.

In this case, you might want to consider policies such as commercial property insurance - this will protect your premises against things like theft, riots, floods and fire. Business interruption insurance is also worth thinking about. If your business is unable to trade due to circumstances beyond your control, then this type of policy can step in to help cover lost earnings.

Insurance policies are important for protecting your business, but having a contingency plan can help you feel more secure in the general day to day. You can kick start a contingency fund with a business savings account - allowing you to earn interest on any money you don’t need right away.

Another important step is to have a rigorous inventory management system in place. Try to keep as little cash on-site as possible and keep valuable items in a secure location.

Look out for one another

Your high street business helps to keep your community alive. And nothing says community spirit like having each other's back. Talk to your community and other businesses around you. Perhaps there’s a neighbourhood watch programme you could join to share information and support.

Keeping in close contact with local authorities is important too. Maintaining regular contact with local police or local council safety initiatives will mean you have the right information to help deal with potential unrest.

Stay positive

If you run a small high street business, there’s a good chance you do so because you love your community. Don’t let that spirit disappear. By standing strong with your community, looking out for each other and being prepared for any eventuality, you can rise above any challenges that may come your way.