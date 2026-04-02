Meet Luke: the TikTok superstar turning viral fame into a cleaning revolution

Business name: Yass Clean

Industry: Cleaning products

Founded in: 2024

Top business product: Business credit card

Key learning: “Don’t obsess over finding a million-pound idea. Focus on building a million-pound plan.”

Luke Arnel-Cameron didn’t set out to launch a cleaning brand. During Covid, he joined TikTok to understand the platform for work, posting for fun. One night, a video unboxing a carpet scraper went viral, and overnight he gained thousands of followers.

That viral moment revealed a bigger opportunity: creating a cleaning brand that combined quality, scent, affordability, and community insight.

Launched in November 2024, Yass Clean has grown rapidly, selling over 350,000 units across TikTok Shop, Amazon, Tesco and other marketplaces, generating £10m in its first year. The brand’s success is built on transparency, listening to customers, and giving affiliates and buyers confidence in the products they use.

You didn’t set out to become a creator or a founder: it evolved organically. At what point did you realise there was a real business opportunity here, not just content momentum?

I actually started TikTok by accident. During Covid, I was working as a marketing manager for a retailer and downloaded the app to understand the platform and its algorithm. I signed up personally first, just to test it.

I’ll never forget my first viral video. Influenced by the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt trend, I bought a carpet scraper to remove dog hair and filmed my genuine reaction to it working. I posted the video at 9pm, went to bed, and forgot about it. At the time, I had around 40 followers. The next morning, I woke up to 1.9 million views and over 10,000 new followers. That moment completely changed everything and marked the start of my unboxing journey on TikTok.

After becoming one of the UK’s most successful TikTok Shop creators, driving over £10 million in GMV for other brands, I realised I wanted to be on the other side: not just an affiliate, but a seller.

After experimenting with a few different shops and learning what worked, we launched Yass Clean. I saw a clear gap in the market for a creator-led cleaning brand: fun, fabulous, affordable, and shaped by community insight. With TikTok Shop growing rapidly and more creators joining every day, it became clear they could either become competitors or affiliates, and that’s when the business opportunity truly clicked.

Going from reviewing products to putting your own name behind one is a big leap. What did that shift teach you about trust, responsibility and building something people rely on?

Going from reviewing products to putting my own name on one was a big leap, and it taught me just how much trust matters. As a creator, I’ve always been honest and transparent, giving balanced opinions and real feedback. I naturally moved towards longer-form content, walking viewers through the full unboxing, using the product in real time, and sharing my genuine thoughts. My audience comes along on that journey with me.

When you build a brand, those values become non-negotiable. At Yass Clean, that means looking after our customers and affiliates properly. We’ve invested heavily in customer service, because it’s just as important as the product itself.

We sell scent, which is subjective, so our policy is simple: if someone isn’t happy, they can return it within 30 days, no questions asked. We’re also transparent about the reality of running a business; the wins, the struggles, and the challenges. That honesty is how I’ve always operated, and it’s a core part of the Yass Clean brand.

What surprised you most about running a fast-growing retail business versus building an online following?

Stock has always been my biggest challenge. Nobody teaches you how to handle going viral, keeping products in stock, or managing moments where a single week wipes out three months’ worth of inventory. It’s a beautiful problem to have, but also a constant headache.

As an affiliate, if something sells out, you simply move on to the next product. But as a brand with thousands of affiliates relying on your stock, going out of stock impacts a huge number of people and their earnings. Balancing viral demand with availability is a constant battle.

The cleaning market is crowded and dominated by big legacy brands. What was your clearest point of differentiation when launching, and how did you make sure it translated beyond social media hype?

The UK cleaning market is crowded and dominated by big legacy brands, so we needed a clear point of difference. For us, it was scent. People don’t just want a product that works – they want one that smells incredible.

We made it our mission to create the best-smelling cleaning products possible. Profits are continually reinvested into R&D and scent development, and we work with one of the world’s top perfume houses to create bespoke fragrances with a fun, distinctive twist.

The real challenge isn’t just creating a great scent – it’s making it last. That’s where we’ve focused our innovation, proving that even a market dominated by legacy brands has room for something different.

How have you used customer feedback and community insight to shape the brand, without letting it pull you in too many directions at once?

Customer feedback drives everything we do. Being active on social media means I’m constantly listening, learning, and adapting. For example, we recently relaunched our best-selling product after customers asked for a stronger, more intense version. We reformulated it based on that input.

Every day we compile feedback and turn it into action. Around half of our new products exist because customers repeatedly requested them. We listen, we adapt, and we deliver.

What have been the biggest personal or professional lessons from the first year of running Yass Clean?

One of the biggest lessons has been learning to delegate. I naturally want to do everything myself, but that isn’t sustainable. Being pulled in every direction is exhausting. Hiring people who excel in their roles and learning to let go has been essential. I encourage the team to “ask for forgiveness, not permission”: do your best, learn from mistakes, and move forward.

Another key factor has been my husband joining as a director. His analytical mindset complements my creativity, helping turn big ideas into clear, profitable actions and strengthening the business overall.

What financial products or services have supported the business’ growth and operations?

Cash flow is always crucial, so maintaining a close relationship with our bank has been essential. We also use a business credit card (AMEX) to manage expenses, repayments, and travel, and the points are a helpful bonus during busy periods. Retail is fast-moving, with changing platforms, fees, and margins, so keeping a close eye on the numbers is vital. Strong spreadsheets, detail-oriented team members, and, above all, a brilliant accountant have been key to keeping everything on track.

For other creators or first-time founders watching your journey, what’s one piece of advice you wish you’d been given before turning an audience into a business?

Do it. It’s a risk, but fortune favours the brave. Don’t obsess over finding a million-pound idea. Focus on building a million-pound plan. You don’t need to reinvent the wheel, you just need to put your own spin on it. If you can make £10 a day, you can make £100, £1,000, £10,000 and beyond. Scaling is the difference.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual’s personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.