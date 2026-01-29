Meet Maggie: the founder redefining productivity by syncing work with biology

Business name: Phase

Industry: Femtech

Founded in: 2023

Top business product: Accounting software

Key learning: “Purpose is at the heart of how to stay motivated, even when your business hits roadblocks or slow stages.”

Maggie McDaris’ career took an unexpected turn after the birth of her daughter. Experiencing burnout firsthand, she realised that the way women are expected to work ignores natural biological rhythms.

Together with co-founder Georgie Powell, she launched Phase, a platform that helps women harness their menstrual cycle to optimise energy, focus, and productivity. Drawing on emerging research and clinical expertise, Phase is both a tool and a movement: a challenge to outdated workplace norms and a way to empower women to work in harmony with their biology.

Here’s how Maggie is turning science into a practical solution for millions of women.

How did the idea for Phase come about?

After having my daughter, I experienced burnout and realised I had been working against my natural rhythms my whole life. Cycle syncing offered a way to reset and support my wellbeing. When I met my co-founder, Georgie, we bonded over balancing family, health, and careers, and decided to create Phase to help more women manage it all.

You’ve already successfully scaled a business with Lulafit – what made you want to start again with something like Phase?

Lulafit showed me that behaviour change isn’t just about education; it’s about designing the right environments and tools to support it. Starting Phase wasn’t just about a new business – it was about creating a new way of working and living, one that integrates biology rather than ignoring it. That felt too important not to pursue.

The idea of syncing productivity with the menstrual cycle is powerful, but also radical in a business context. What’s been the reaction so far?

We’ve been conditioned to work in a 9-to-5 environment where everyone is expected to function the same way every day. In reality, female strengths shift throughout the month, and expecting consistency ignores how women actually work.

Unlocking new levels of productivity and wellbeing requires a significant mindset shift. More women are recognising this opportunity, especially Gen Z, who are attuned to their biological needs and willing to challenge the status quo. But many workplaces remain highly inflexible, and conversations about the menstrual cycle are still taboo. There’s still a lot of work to do.

How did you go about building Phase from a scientific and technical perspective?

Phase is grounded in emerging research showing how different hormones influence neurological activity. Our team of clinical advisors — Dr Jessica Chadwick, Dr Fran Yarlett, Dr Anne Marieke, and Dr Maher Chawla — helped translate this research into our algorithm, which maps daily shifts in energy, cognition, and focus.

What have been the biggest challenges in bringing Phase to market, and how did you overcome them?

One of the biggest challenges has been pacing ourselves – somewhat ironic for a product about cyclical energy. When building something new in an underrepresented space, it’s tempting to sprint for credibility or scale, but we’ve had to constantly remind ourselves to move with intention.

Another key learning was around user onboarding. We initially assumed users would intuitively know their phase and how cycle syncing could help. Many didn’t, so we adapted by adding more guidance to get them started. Listening closely has been crucial, and it’s also highlighted the broader lack of education in women’s health, and the significant number of women we can support.

What financial products have helped support the business?

We have kept our finances as simple as possible, and use a combination of Revolut and Lloyds TSB for our business banking. We were able to sign an advance shareholder agreement with an angel investor, to provide us with enough runway to launch the business and find product market fit. We now manage our finances with accounting software like QuickBooks, alongside Causal, to support budgeting and financial modelling.

What advice would you give to someone building a purpose-driven tech business in an overlooked space?

Purpose is at the heart of how to stay motivated, even when your business hits roadblocks or slow stages. If you are making something that solves a problem that you have, or that you truly believe will help people, then that incentive alone will motivate you beyond simply the commercial return. The femtech sector is growing rapidly, and whilst we know that there are challenges for us to overcome right now, by staying true to the course, we can weather the storm.

What’s been the most surprising thing you’ve learned since launching Phase?

The most surprising thing has been how emotional this space is for people. Productivity seems practical, but when linked to hormones, it touches decades of messaging about what women should be capable of.

Our users aren’t just looking for tips, they’re often seeking permission: to rest, to listen to themselves, to work in ways that genuinely feel good. That’s been deeply moving. As a founder, I’ve also learned how powerful it is to create something that helps people feel seen. It’s the most rewarding part of the job.

How do you see Phase evolving over the next couple of years?

We’re just getting started. Right now, Phase helps individuals align their work with their cycle, but the vision is much bigger. We aim to become the go-to platform for hormonal productivity, integrating more real-time data and feedback to offer deeper insights.

In doing so, we hope to spark a meaningful conversation about biology-based productivity and help millions of women, teams, and organisations design work around cyclical patterns, unlocking a new perspective on how to work at your best.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.