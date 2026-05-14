Meet Andy and Vicky: the couple turning their love for Shropshire into a thriving holiday lettings business

Business name: Pass the Keys - Shropshire

Industry: Holiday lettings

Founded in: 2021

Top business product: Business banking

Key learning: “Trust takes time, but it is one of the most important foundations of a successful business.”

In 2021, Andy Morton and Vicky Brown made a decision many professionals only talk about: they stepped away from established corporate careers to build something of their own.

Spotting an opportunity for a more hands-on, professionally managed approach to short-term rentals in Shropshire, the couple launched their local Pass the Keys franchise with just a handful of properties.

What began as a calculated risk has since grown into a portfolio of more than 60 holiday homes, supported by a dedicated team and a strong reputation among both owners and guests.

Rooted in the county they know intimately, their business isn’t just about accommodation. By working closely with independent restaurants, tourism bodies and local initiatives, they aim to ensure visitor spending strengthens the wider community as well as their own operation.

You both left corporate careers to start a holiday lettings business. What inspired that leap, and how did you decide on Shropshire as your focus?

As property owners ourselves, we’d often considered running short-term lets, but alongside full-time jobs it wasn’t realistic. But when we looked at the local market more closely, we saw an opportunity for a more professional, fully managed service.

Shropshire is our home, and understanding what makes it such a special place to visit gave us confidence that we could offer something genuinely valuable. Combining our experience from the motor industry with local insight, launching our own management company felt like the right next step.

What were the biggest challenges when you first started Pass the Keys - Shropshire, and how did you overcome them?

One of the biggest early challenges was building visibility and earning the trust of property owners. Having stepped away from full-time roles, we needed homeowners to feel confident placing their properties in our hands. Establishing credibility from scratch meant taking a very hands-on approach: spending time in the community, delivering letters, networking locally and having face-to-face conversations to demonstrate the level of service we could offer.

You’ve grown from managing your own properties to over 60 holiday rentals. How have you approached scaling the business while maintaining high standards for guests?

Protecting the guest experience has always been non-negotiable. As the portfolio grew, we knew we needed the right structure in place to maintain consistency, so we took on an Operations Manager to oversee day-to-day delivery. We also expanded the team to handle guest communications, ensuring responses remained prompt and personal. Building the right support has allowed the business to grow without compromising on quality.

What do you enjoy most about running a holiday lettings business, and what keeps you motivated day-to-day?

Helping guests have a fantastic stay and introducing them to the charm of Shropshire is something we really love. Every positive review, every happy guest, and every successful property launch remind us why we took the leap to build this business in the first place.

How do you ensure that your business benefits the local community, from restaurants to charities and tourism initiatives?

Supporting the local community is central to how we operate. We work closely with Shropshire’s independent restaurants, attractions, and activity providers, giving guests tailored recommendations and exclusive offers to explore the area.

Our guest manuals link directly to local resources and highlight small businesses, ensuring visitors experience the county authentically. By directing tourism spend locally, we help keep revenue in the community while giving guests a richer, more memorable stay.

Looking back, what has been your proudest moment since launching the business?

One of our proudest moments was achieving Accredited status from Pass the Keys, the national franchisor, early in our journey. This gave us confidence that we were building the business the right way.

Another standout moment was securing eight properties from a single investor who had been considering another management company. Being chosen over a competitor was a huge vote of confidence in our approach and marked a turning point, reinforcing our ability to build trusted relationships with property owners.

What financial products or services have helped support you as you’ve grown?

When we started, we chose Starling Bank for our business banking. We found the app easy to use and the Spaces feature was especially helpful for setting aside funds for future payments and expenses.

We also work closely with i4me insurance, who specialise in holiday let insurance. They’ve been invaluable in helping our hosts secure the right cover for their properties.

What advice would you give to someone thinking of starting a holiday lettings or property management business?

Starting a property management business requires a lot of hard work, patience, and resilience. Be prepared to invest significant time and effort, especially in the early stages, as results don’t happen overnight.

Focus on delivering consistently high standards and building trust with both property owners and guests. That trust takes time, but it is one of the most important foundations of a successful business. As you become more established and your reputation grows, relationships strengthen, processes become smoother, and the business begins to feel easier to manage.

Stick with it, stay committed to quality and service, and the results will come.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.