Meet Georgia: the talent agency founder redefining representation for creators

Business name: FARQ

Industry: Talent management

Founded in: 2021

Top business product: Business bank account

Key learning: “Hiring is one of the most terrifying parts of business, but without the right people around you, you can’t grow.”

FARQ was born from a desire to do talent management differently. Having worked as a celebrity journalist, founder Georgia Farquharson noticed a recurring problem in influencer management: creators were often being treated more like commodities than individuals. The industry lacked agencies that were human-led, community-focused and genuinely supportive – a gap FARQ was built to address.

From establishing a safe, empowering space for creators to expanding into the US and Australia, FARQ combines business acumen with community, support, and education at its core.

Here’s how Georgia turned an idea into a global, creator-first business.

What inspired you to start FARQ, and what gap were you aiming to fill?

Having been a journalist, I’ve witnessed the very important relationship between talent and agent from a very different perspective. With the rise of influencers, I noticed that there was a real gap in the market for talent management that had space to become something different.

I didn’t see an agency that put creators first, and that’s why I set up FARQ. I felt community, support and education were perhaps missing from other agencies. With it being such a new landscape, there is so much that creators can learn from each other, so connecting those dots and putting people together has real tangible benefits.

Why is building a community so important for creators?

Because the influencer world is so different from other traditional industries, not many people understand it. That can be isolating and alienating. Having like-minded people that get it, and that you can share the highs (and the lows) with, who can be each other's support network, is really important.

What have been key milestones in scaling FARQ?

A key milestone in scaling to our current size was entering additional markets, even before we felt fully ready. Launching a US agency at the time seemed like a huge feat, but it turned out to be the best opportunity we could have been given. It forced change and pushed us outside our comfort zone.

Another example came when one of our creators moved to Australia, so we seized the opportunity to expand there as well. Some opportunities you create, and some land at your feet, and you need to grab both.

What sets FARQ apart from other agencies?

I believe we offer more value for our 20% than most other agencies. Our environment is transparent, both between creators and from management, and we’re incredibly candid and communicative. This builds trust and confidence, which helps everyone perform at their best.

Beyond financial gains, we focus on genuinely bettering our creators, investing in their education, and supporting them to build long-lasting careers, rather than chasing a flash-in-the-pan, 15-minutes-of-fame moment from going viral.

What have been the biggest challenges running a boutique agency?

Cash flow is the biggest killer of small businesses, and in talent management it can be especially tricky. We invoice 100% of every job but only keep 20%, so late payments across the industry can really disrupt us.

The other big challenge has been staffing. As a boutique agency, we have to stay incredibly lean and make sure every person is the right fit, performing at a high standard, and aligned with our values.

Hiring is one of the most daunting parts of business, particularly because of its impact on cash flow, but without the right team you simply can’t grow. I feel very lucky to have such a strong team in place, including my husband, Joseph, who left his corporate job last September to join us full time.

What financial products have supported the business?

Revolut business bank accounts have been a game changer for us. Because we run operations in the US, UK, and Australia, having multi-currency accounts in one place makes life much easier. We can move money instantly between accounts with minimal fees, set up multiple accounts to track different cash flows, issue virtual cards to the team, and have all expenses uploaded with receipts straight into our accounting software.

We also lean heavily on American Express, mainly the Platinum and British Airways cards. The rewards, lounge access, travel insurance, and car hire perks have all been great for work trips.

Individually these tools may not sound glamorous, but they’ve given us the flexibility, rewards, and security to grow FARQ and keep it running smoothly across different countries.

What advice would you give to someone breaking into talent management, or creators finding the right representation?

For anyone looking to break into talent management, my advice is to connect with the people running agencies. This industry is all about relationships, and putting yourself out there is a great first step. Many agencies take on interns, which can be a brilliant way to learn – just make sure you’re in a place that aligns with your own values.

For creators seeking representation, interview multiple agencies and trust your gut. Treat it like a job interview: ask questions, speak to other creators they represent, and do your due diligence.

What’s been the most rewarding part of the journey so far?

The most rewarding part is seeing it all come together. Our annual FARQ retreat is a perfect example. So much of what we do is virtual, but bringing everyone together in person shows the real impact. Seeing relationships that started online turn into genuine connections, and hearing how FARQ has changed people’s lives, is always special.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.