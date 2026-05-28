Meet Kathryn: the founder turning cookie dough into a global better-for-you indulgence

Business name: Doughlicious

Industry: Frozen snacks

Founded in: 2017

Top business product: Business insurance

Key learning: “Go slow to go fast. We will all make mistakes, but it’s best to minimise them.”

Kathryn Bricken founded Doughlicious to solve a simple problem: she wanted American-style cookie dough she could bake on demand in the UK, without compromising on health.

What began as late-night kitchen experiments while raising three children quickly grew into a thriving business. Today, Doughlicious produces over a million cookie dough and gelato bites every week, and is stocked in retailers from Tesco and Whole Foods to Target in the US.

Kathryn’s journey is defined by resilience and ambition. Even while facing a breast cancer diagnosis, she continued to grow Doughlicious, proving that determination and creativity could turn a small kitchen experiment into a global snack phenomenon.

Now, with a $5 million investment led by Rich Products Ventures and The Angel Group, Doughlicious is poised for its next chapter: accelerating US expansion, developing new flavours and formats, and cementing its place as a playful disruptor in the frozen dessert market.

Can you tell us how Doughlicious started? What inspired you to turn cookie dough into a better-for-you snack brand?

I wanted to create something that wasn’t just indulgent, but actually better for you; higher fibre, less sugar, gluten-free. It felt like there was a real gap in the market for snacks that didn’t make you choose between taste and feeling good about what you’re eating.

What started as kitchen experiments to satisfy my own cravings turned into a business that now reaches thousands of stores across the UK and US. That original mission of delivering proper indulgence without the compromise is still at the heart of everything we do.

You began the business in your Fulham kitchen with no employees. What was that early stage like, and what kept you going?

It was tough at first, balancing a new business with being a mum, but I found a rhythm making cookie dough balls late at night after everyone was in bed. There were moments I wondered, “How am I going to do this?” But as orders started to grow, I didn’t want to let anyone down. My goal was simple: bring a little joy to everyone with the dough.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced scaling from a small kitchen operation to a team of 50 across two countries?

One of the biggest challenges has been communication. Scaling from a kitchen operation to a 50-strong team across the UK, and then launching in the US, means keeping everyone aligned and connected is incredibly complex.

What’s been most important is building a positive culture where everyone, 70% of whom are women, feels genuinely invested in our mission. Whether they’re on the production floor or working on expansion, every team member needs to know they’re part of bringing joy to our customers. That sense of purpose can easily get lost when you grow this fast, so I work hard to make sure our values (better-for-you indulgence and authentic connection) aren’t just my vision, they’re shared by the whole team.

I also have to add that Simon and Kevin, our office dogs, help keep things fun and grounded too!

How has your personal journey shaped the way you run the business?

It’s shaped Doughlicious in ways I couldn’t have imagined. Launching a global brand while raising three kids meant thinking about cookie dough at all hours, and making sure every product that reaches a customer lives up to our standards.

Self-funding the business, then turning to friends and family for investment, taught me discipline and focus. And facing breast cancer in 2019, catching it early, completing treatment, and coming out breast cancer-free, reinforced what matters most: determination, perspective, and staying true to your values.

Those lessons are at the heart of how I run Doughlicious, whether it’s guiding decisions, inspiring the team, or ensuring every innovation and expansion reflects our mission to deliver better-for-you indulgence with joy at every stage.

Doughlicious has become a major player in both the UK and US frozen dessert markets. What do you think has been the key to your success?

The key has been taking something people already know and love and making it innovative, modern, and better for you through the ingredients we use.

We wanted to give customers a snack that was handheld, exciting, and fun to eat. That’s how our cookie dough gelato bites were born; gelato wrapped in cookie dough, coated in cookie crumb. It creates a completely new experience on the palate, indulgent but still aligned with our better-for-you ethos.

For me, it’s also about respecting the nostalgic love people have for cookie dough while pushing the boundaries of what it can be. We’re creating new ways for people to enjoy flavours they already trust, in formats that are more playful and memorable. That focus on innovation, combined with quality ingredients and a mission to bring joy, is what’s helped us reach 1,850+ UK stores and 6,000 US retailers.

What financial products have supported you?

We rely on a comprehensive package of insurance, including product recall, cyber, and business interruption, to give us peace of mind as we grow. On the banking side, we’ve built strong partnerships with Investec and Cynergy Bank in the UK, and Regions Bank in the US, which help us manage operations and plan for expansion with confidence.

Looking back, what advice would you give to your past self when you were first starting Doughlicious?

If I could go back, I’d tell myself to learn to say no. Being a “yes” person has driven the business, but it can also spread you too thin. Now, I’m more mindful about where I invest my time and energy, and I know that saying no can be just as powerful as saying yes.

What advice would you give aspiring food entrepreneurs or small business owners trying to scale (either domestically or internationally)?

Go slow to go fast. We will all make mistakes, but it’s best to minimise them.

What’s next for Doughlicious in terms of products, innovation, and new markets?

We’re experimenting with new seasonal products for club and retail, different coatings, crumbs, flavours, and sizes. We want to keep surprising our customers, pushing the boundaries of cookie dough, and making indulgence even more fun and better-for-you.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.