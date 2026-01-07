Meet Vicky: the founder turning everyday gardening essentials into a booming online business

Business name: Divchi

Industry: Ecommerce

Founded in: 2019

Top business product: Business credit card

Key learning: “Choose the right partner.”

Vicky Hemdev’s business philosophy is simple: solve everyday problems with practical, high-quality products, while also keeping life as easy as possible for customers.

What started as a family idea has grown into a fast-expanding online business, selling across multiple platforms, scaling locally and internationally, and creating jobs in the Bradford community – all while keeping a close eye on affordability, quality, and simplicity.

Here’s how Vicky turned a family passion for gardening into a thriving business.

How did the business begin?

We founded Divya Enterprises in 2016 and registered our brand, Divchi, in 2019. The idea was to create a one-stop destination for everyday essentials — products that make life easier, cleaner, and more organised — without compromising on affordability or quality.

The name Divchi is deeply personal, combining the first three letters of my wife’s and daughter’s names. We focus primarily on gardening products, an area we’re genuinely passionate about as a family. I’ve always loved gardening and noticed a clear gap in the market — even in large stores and garden centres — where certain useful products were simply missing.

We designed and introduced items to meet that unmet demand. The brand really took off during COVID, when garden centres were closed and online demand surged. We acted quickly, and that timing played a key role in our early success.

What challenges have you faced as a business?

The biggest challenge has been profitability, particularly due to the high costs of advertising and marketplace fees. At one point, we were spending £2,000 to £4,000 a day just to stay visible on major platforms. When Temu opened up to UK sellers, we decided to give it a try, and the impact was immediate.

Why do you believe Temu has worked so well for you?

Within days of launching on the platform, our daily sales reached £10,000 – and then we ran out of stock. Beyond the numbers, what really sets Temu apart is the simplicity of its model. On other platforms, we need full-time staff managing ads, pricing, and campaigns. But on Temu, the store practically runs itself. The system boosts top-selling products organically, with no extra ad spend.

Temu’s model is simple: we calculate our costs, add a margin, and they handle the rest, with no extra charges. It’s transparent and efficient, and for us it’s been a real game-changer. Of course, we had a lot of back-and-forth initially to understand how pricing and margins worked, but the Temu team was always quick to respond. Having that personal touch made all the difference for us as a small business.

How were you able to scale so quickly?

It was definitely a shift. We began placing larger orders with our suppliers and recently expanded our footprint in Bradford, purchasing an additional 10,000-square-foot warehouse, on top of the 60,000-square-foot facility we already operate.

We also recruited two employees dedicated solely to handling Temu orders. The workforce is growing both locally and internationally to meet the rising demand. We're now working closely with our manufacturers to scale up production specifically for the Temu market.

What advice would you give online business owners?

Choose the right partner. For businesses like Divchi, getting on Temu has created a valuable opportunity to grow with lower operational complexity and greater visibility. I would encourage other businesses to explore the platform. If any business asked me whether I’d recommend Temu, I’d absolutely say yes.

What impact has your growth had on your team and local area?

The expansion has been incredibly meaningful, both personally and professionally. It’s rewarding to see a business that started as a family idea now providing jobs in our local area. Bradford is where we live and work, and being able to grow here has allowed us to give back, not just through employment, but also by building lasting relationships with local suppliers, service providers, and logistics partners.

We’ve also been able to offer training and upskilling to team members, many of whom have grown with the business. It feels like we’re not just building a company, but a community of people who genuinely care about what we’re doing.

We use a business credit card which has helped in our cash flow, and gives us some breathing space when we need it.

What’s next for the business?

We’re eyeing expansion into Germany. The plan is to start small, perhaps with a 5,000-square-foot warehouse and a mixed container shipment, and test the waters. If the demand is there, we’ll look into forming a local entity, setting up a German warehouse, and building out the logistics infrastructure to support direct distribution within the region.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.