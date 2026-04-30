Meet Giuseppe: the restaurateur bringing a taste of home to London

Business name: Casa Tua

Industry: Restaurant

Founded in: 2013

Top business product: Business bank account and business loan

Key learning: “Start small and focus on mastering the fundamentals.”

Giuseppe Miggiano grew up in Italy believing food is never just food: it’s family, conversation and time spent around the table.

When he moved to London, he founded Casa Tua, meaning “Your Home”, to serve homemade Italian cooking and give guests an experience that feels comfortable, familiar and personal.

Twelve years on, what began as a single, home-style trattoria in Camden has grown organically into two much-loved locations, built on loyalty, consistency and word of mouth.

You’ve built Casa Tua from scratch into two successful restaurants over 12 years. What inspired you to start your own Italian restaurant in London?

Growing up, meals were never just about what was on the plate, they were also about the time spent together around the table. When I came to London, I wanted to recreate that same feeling: a place that felt welcoming, familiar, and genuinely lived-in.

Casa Tua was born as a home away from home, where guests could enjoy honest Italian food and heartfelt hospitality, rather than chasing passing trends. That philosophy has guided the restaurant from the very beginning and has allowed it to grow organically over the past 12 years.

What were the biggest challenges you faced in the early days of starting Casa Tua, and how did you overcome them?

In the early days, our biggest challenge was establishing credibility in a highly competitive city and with very limited resources. Building trust with guests, suppliers, and the team takes time, especially when you’re starting from scratch. We focused on consistency, nurturing personal relationships, and delivering the same level of care every single day. By staying patient, listening to our guests, and staying true to our values, Casa Tua built a loyal community that continues to support us.

Running multiple restaurants requires balancing day-to-day operations with long-term growth. How do you manage that balance?

It starts with building strong teams you can trust. Being present in the restaurants is essential, but so is stepping back to see the bigger picture. We focus on clear systems, shared values, and open communication, which keeps the business running smoothly while leaving room to plan for the future. For us, growth has never been about expansion for its own sake. Instead, it’s about preserving the quality, culture, and sense of home that define Casa Tua.

What have been the key factors in creating a loyal customer base and keeping them coming back over the years?

Loyalty has always come from consistency, genuine hospitality, and making people feel recognised. From the very beginning, we focused on creating an atmosphere where guests feel at home, where the food is honest, the service is warm, and relationships are nurtured. Remembering our guests, listening to them, and showing the same care on a busy Friday night as on a quiet weekday has been essential. That sense of familiarity and trust is what keeps people coming back year after year.

How has the London dining scene changed since you opened, and how have you adapted your business to stay competitive?

When we first opened, London was already competitive, but it was full of energy and opportunity. The cost of living was lower, the city felt alive every day, and there was a strong sense of optimism and celebration. Since then, challenges like Brexit, Covid, and rising inflation have marked a difficult chapter in London’s history.

Some of the city’s vibrancy has been lost, the European workforce that once moved freely to the UK is no longer here, and tourism has become more challenging. At the same time, business rates and import costs have soared, forcing many restaurants, including ours, to raise prices. With people going out less frequently, the market has become even more demanding.

To stay competitive, we’ve focused on maintaining the highest quality possible, while relying on long-standing relationships with our suppliers to secure the best prices without ever compromising our standards.

What moments/milestones in the last 12 years have given you the greatest sense of pride as a business owner?

The moments that have given me the greatest pride aren’t about awards or recognition, but about the relationships we’ve built. Seeing guests return year after year, sometimes bringing their children, and knowing that Casa Tua has become a part of their lives is incredibly rewarding.

I’m also proud of growing our team and creating opportunities for people to develop their careers in hospitality. And every time we overcome challenges together, whether it’s a busy service, a supply issue, or navigating broader changes in London, I feel proud of how we’ve stayed true to our values and continued to deliver a welcoming home away from home.

What financial products/services have supported the business’ growth and operations?

We’ve used a mix of business banking services, loans, and credit facilities. These tools have allowed us to manage cash flow, invest in new locations, and cover seasonal fluctuations, ensuring we can maintain the high standards our guests expect.

For anyone thinking of opening their own restaurant, what advice would you give about starting small, staying true to your vision, and building a sustainable business?

Start small and focus on mastering the fundamentals, which for us means great food, consistent service and genuine hospitality. It’s easy to get distracted by trends or the desire to grow too quickly, but staying true to your vision is what will set your restaurant apart.

Build relationships with your team, your suppliers, and your guests, and make decisions that prioritise long-term sustainability over short-term gains. Growth will come naturally if you maintain quality, authenticity, and a clear sense of purpose.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual’s personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.