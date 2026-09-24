Meet Jeevan: the dentist helping patients find more affordable dental care

Business name: BidSmile

Industry: Dentistry

Founded in: 2026

Top business products: Business credit card

Key learning: “Don’t be afraid to be bold. Not everyone will share your vision and that’s okay.”

The cost of private dental treatment can be a major barrier for people looking for more choice or faster access to care. For dental practices, meanwhile, empty appointment slots can mean lost revenue and unused capacity.

BidSmile , founded by practising dentist and multi-site owner Dr Jeevan Boyal, has been designed to address both of those problems through a platform that allows patients to upload their treatment plans and receive bids from practices looking to fill available appointments.

By creating more competition between practices, BidSmile aims to give patients access to lower prices while helping dentists make better use of their capacity. Since launching in March, the company has helped patients secure significant savings on treatments, including Invisalign and composite bonding.

We spoke to Jeevan to find out what inspired him to launch BidSmile, how he is building trust with both patients and dentists, and what he has learned about turning an unconventional idea into a viable business.

What inspired you to launch BidSmile, and what problems within the dental industry were you hoping to solve?

Across the dental industry it’s possible to see huge variations in prices, without those higher prices always reflecting the quality of service being provided. Unfortunately, there are practices charging high prices while delivering a poor service, which can be frustrating for patients who could get better care for less elsewhere.

BidSmile creates competition between practices, encouraging them to bring their prices back down to a fairer level. This not only helps patients save money, but also makes it easier for them to find practices that offer finance options, which aren’t available at every practice.

BidSmile introduces a completely new way for patients and dentists to connect. What were some of the biggest challenges in bringing that idea to market?

Our biggest challenge so far has been marketing and spreading the word to both patients and dental practices. Something like BidSmile can seem too good to be true to some customers, which makes getting the message out there particularly important for us.

We also want to make it clear that BidSmile isn’t working against dental practices; we’re working alongside them to help them grow and attract new patients. We’ve already onboarded a number of practices and are gradually rolling these out as we continue to build the platform.

Launching a platform like this relies on building trust with both patients and dentists. How have you approached that challenge in the early stages of the business?

When it comes to patients, we’ve built trust by doing what we say we’re going to do. We’ve also learned that we can’t always compete with the very low prices people can find for dental treatment abroad, so that’s something we’ve had to understand and work around.

As a dentist who owns multiple practices myself, I understand the challenges dentists face, and we’ve built the business with their needs in mind. We’re looking to work with independent practices that provide quality care, while recognising that BidSmile won’t be the right fit for every practice. Ultimately, we’re here to support dental practices, not work against them.

As both a practising dentist and a business owner, how has your own experience shaped the way you've built BidSmile?

I know how difficult it can be to fill empty chairs, especially when you’re first starting out, so I’ve drawn on that experience. The BidSmile platform gives dentists a way to fill those empty appointments while taking on the treatments they actually want to do.

I’m also passionate about making healthcare more affordable and believe everyone should have access to quality care without it costing an arm and a leg. I’ve seen that it is possible to give patients a quality service while helping them save money, and to do that without leaving dental practices with empty chairs.

Since launching in March, what has been the most rewarding feedback you've received from patients or dental practices using the platform?

For practices, it’s been really rewarding to see them win new business, take on more staff and continue providing for their communities. As I mentioned, I know how difficult it can be, so seeing BidSmile make a genuine difference to practices has been incredibly rewarding.

When it comes to patients, there’s nothing quite like seeing someone get treatment that was once too difficult to afford. Hearing stories about how people have been able to access quality care makes all the hard work worthwhile.

What financial products have supported you in growing and running BidSmile?

BidSmile is self-funded and we haven’t relied on outside investors. However, we have used business credit cards to help fund our marketing spend.

Looking back on your journey so far, is there anything you would do differently if you were launching BidSmile again today?

I think it would have been beneficial to focus more on our marketing content from the beginning to build trust with consumers. It’s all part of the learning process, and we’re already revisiting this and looking at how we can improve.

You can’t get everything right the first time, but what’s important is being able to recognise where there’s room for improvement. For us, this is one area we know we can do better.

What advice would you give to other entrepreneurs?

Don’t be afraid to be bold. Not everyone will share your vision and that’s okay. You just need enough people who do see your vision alongside you to help make the business viable.

Equally, don’t be totally married to your idea. It’s really important to be open to testing and evolving as the market direction changes. We’re always trying to develop our product to make sure we’re constantly building a platform that continues to work for both dentists and consumers.