Meet Gavin: the entrepreneur who blends flavour and nutrition to make women’s wellness simple

Business name: Benefit Juice

Industry: Health and wellness

Founded in: 2015

Top business product: Business bank account

Key learning: “Staying lean and managing money well day to day is what really underpins sustainable growth.”

Benefit Juice began with a simple question: can an everyday juice work harder for your health?

Drawing on more than a decade in the fruit juice and soft drinks sector, founder Gavin Cox saw an opportunity to create functional drinks that delivered real nutritional benefits without sacrificing flavour.

Starting with prune juice fortified with vitamins, the brand quickly evolved into a broader range of low-sugar, nutrient-dense blends designed to support women at key life stages.

Today, Benefit Juice is stocked in major retailers including Waitrose and works with partners such as Bounty and CoppaFeel!, combining practical nutrition with clearer conversations around women’s health.

But behind the growth is a straightforward philosophy: make healthy choices easier, tastier and part of everyday life.

What inspired you to create Benefit Juice, and how did a simple idea like prune juice evolve into a full range of women’s health juices?

After 15 years working in the fruit juice and soft drinks industry, I spotted a gap for everyday juices that didn’t just offer refreshment, but also delivered real, functional health benefits. That led me to develop and launch Benefit Juice with Waitrose in 2015, starting with a vitamin-enriched prune juice.

We’ve evolved the brand and expanded the range to respond to changing consumer needs and emerging health trends. That journey naturally led us to focus on women’s health, an area that had long been underserved. Now it’s a recognised need, and we’re proud to be creating products that support women through key life stages.

The women’s health drinks market is still emerging. How did you identify the gaps in the market, and what makes Benefit Juice stand out from other beverages?

Through my own conversations and experiences with the women in my life, I could see that many of their health needs weren’t really being addressed outside the pharmaceutical space. There was very little in everyday food and drink that supported them in a practical, accessible way.

So we set out to change that. We tailored the range to support women at key life stages, including pregnancy, perimenopause and menopause, with each juice formulated using a specific blend of vitamins and minerals to meet those needs. We also worked closely with a women’s health nutritionist to make sure every product was grounded in genuine nutritional benefit.

Developing nutrient-dense, flavourful juices can be tricky. What were the biggest challenges in creating products that are both healthy and enjoyable to drink?

As with most juices, the biggest challenges are managing the naturally occurring sugars and the loss of fibre that comes with processing. We didn’t want to compromise on health just to make something taste good.

So we flipped the usual approach and used vegetable juices as the base rather than fruit, which keeps sugar levels lower while still delivering flavour. We then fortified each blend with functional ingredients like prebiotic fibre, flaxseed and targeted nutrients, so every juice offers real nutritional benefits as well as something people genuinely enjoy drinking.

Securing listings in major retailers like Tesco, Waitrose and Holland & Barrett is a big milestone. What lessons did you learn from that process, and how did it shape your growth strategy?

Working collaboratively is key. Success isn’t just about getting a listing, it’s about making sure buyers, marketing teams and the brand are fully aligned on how the product is positioned and supported in store.

Because our juices are designed specifically for women’s health, every touchpoint needs to speak clearly to that audience, from packaging and messaging to in-store activation and education. Taking that joined-up approach has helped us build stronger retail partnerships and grow more sustainably once we’re on shelf.

Building a community around a niche product is key. How have you engaged customers and encouraged awareness of women’s health through your brand?

We’ve focused on partnering with local groups, like-minded brands and trusted platforms that already support women at different life stages. That includes collaborating on social media, working with community organisations, and teaming up with publications and partners such as Mumsnet, Bounty and CoppaFeel!

These relationships help us have more meaningful conversations, raise awareness around women’s health, and connect with customers.

Looking back, what have been the proudest moments or milestones for Benefit Juice so far?

Working alongside a team that genuinely believes in the product and mission has been incredibly rewarding, as has partnering with buyers who share that same belief in what we’re trying to achieve. And, of course, seeing the juices on shelf never gets old.

What financial products or services have supported the business’ growth and operations?

I’ve had a 20-year relationship with NatWest as our business bank, and they’ve consistently supported our growth as we’ve scaled. We’ve also worked with specialist lenders such as Funding Circle, who’ve been able to provide flexible finance at key moments when we needed to invest and move quickly.

Beyond external funding, disciplined cash flow and careful marketing spend have been just as important. For an SME like us, staying lean and managing money well day to day is what really underpins sustainable growth.

What advice would you give to other founders who want to launch an innovative product in a competitive or emerging market?

First and foremost, do your research. Look at your potential launch from every angle — the consumer’s perspective, the buyer’s perspective and the accountant’s perspective — so you understand both the opportunity and the risks.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual’s personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.