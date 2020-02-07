<Business loans

Secured business loans allow you to borrow against your company’s assets, giving your business the capital it needs to thrive.

Start Ups and Established Businesses Welcome!
Nationwide Finance Business Loan
Loan amount
£6,000 to £10,000,000
Loan term
12 months to 72 months
Nationwide Finance Business Loan
Nationwide Finance is a Direct Funder. They help over 50,000 businesses each year get finance. Same day decision and funds in 24 hours. Rated Excellent 5* on Trustpilot and Google. No.1 direct funder for new starts and established businesses.
Think carefully before securing debts against your business assets. Your assets may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on any debt secured on it.
Swift lending - receive funds within 24 hours
JD Capital Finance Business Loan
Loan amount
£20,000 to £500,000
Loan term
4 months to 72 months
JD Capital Finance Business Loan
Access to 250+ lenders, they'll work to find you the best market rates. Award-winning service and rated 'Excellent' on Trustpilot with 5 stars.
Minimum annual turnover of £100,000 and 6 months trading history required.
Minimum turnover £200,000 - 12 months registered trading
Nest Business Loan
Loan amount
£10,000 to £5,000,000
Loan term
1 month to 120 months
Nest Business Loan
Nest's free service matches you with over 200 lenders so you can easily compare the options to find the best rates currently available.
Minimum turnover is £200,000 with 1 year trading. Their service is rated 5 stars 'Excellent' on Trustpilot and 5 stars on Google.
Flexible terms available
Barclays Business Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £5,000,000
Loan term
12 months to 240 months
Barclays Business Loan
Subject to application, financial circumstances and borrowing history. Terms and conditions apply. Eligibility criteria applies. Maximum loan amount based on application. No arrangement fees on loans up to £25k. Other terms may be available.
Dedicated account manager to keep you updated
Rise Funding Business Loan
Loan amount
£10,000 to £5,000,000
Loan term
1 month to 72 months
Rise Funding Business Loan
Rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot. Appling via Rise Funding does not affect your credit score. Tailored service & options based on your needs and circumstances. Minimum turnover £200,000 with 1 year trading.
