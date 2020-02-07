Nationwide Finance is a Direct Funder. They help over 50,000 businesses each year get finance. Same day decision and funds in 24 hours. Rated Excellent 5* on Trustpilot and Google. No.1 direct funder for new starts and established businesses.

Think carefully before securing debts against your business assets. Your assets may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on any debt secured on it.