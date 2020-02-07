How to insure your business

What is business insurance?

It provides financial protection for businesses, including public liability insurance and cover for equipment and stock.

If you work for yourself, you need business insurance to give you the same protection you would have if you were employed. This also applies if you work from home.

Do you need it?

Business insurance is designed for sole traders and self-employed professionals, as well as larger companies with employees. Whatever its size, it is important to get the right protection for your business.

If your business was sued, it could cost you millions or leave you bankrupt. You may also have tools or equipment that would be expensive to replace if they were lost or stolen.

What cover you need depends on:

The type of business you run

What you need to protect, e.g. tools, stock or contents

How many people you employ

What cover can you get?

You can tailor policies to include the cover your business needs. You can include all these types of insurance under one policy, or buy them separately if you need specialist cover:

Public liability

Public liability insurance covers your legal costs if a third party is injured or dies, or their property is damaged, as a result of your business activities.

It covers you while you are out in public, and if you have clients visiting your business premises.

You can usually choose cover limits between £1 million and £5 million, and you should pick a limit that reflects the work you do. For example, a builder is more likely to cause injury or property damage than a photographer.

If you are unsure what limit of liability your business needs, speak to an insurance broker who can advise you.

Employers' liability

It provides cover if your staff are injured or die while they are doing work for your business, and you are found to be negligent.

You are legally required to have £5 million of employers' liability cover if you have staff working for you. This includes volunteers, apprentices and people on work experience.

You must keep your employers' liability certificate on display at your business premises, for example in the staff room.

Professional indemnity