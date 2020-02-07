Mint Property Finance Bridging Loan
|Available On Properties In England
|Available On Properties In Wales
|Minimum Loan
|£75,000
|Maximum Loan
|£2,500,000
|Minimum Property Value
|£100,000
|UK Residents
If your business needs short term finance for a big purchase or office move a commercial bridging loan could help. Compare lenders that can offer the amount you need at the lowest rate.
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
Get a Bridging Loan
Get a bridging loan arranged in less than 24 hours and the reassurance of borrowing from one of the UK's leading bridging lenders.
Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. You home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.
|Based on borrowing
|£139,000 over 1 year
|The overall cost of comparison
|12.1% APRC representative
|Interest rate
|8.90% fixed for 1 year (12 instalments of £1,056.47 pm)
|Broker fee
|£995
|Lender fee
|£2450
|Total amount payable
|£151,677.64 inc. interest of £12,677.64
The right bridging loan for your business is the one that:
Lets you borrow the amount of money you need
Gives you the time you need to pay it back
Costs the least overall, including interest and fees
The best way to get the bridging loan your business needs is to talk to an expert broker.
Most bridging loan lenders only work with brokers, and do not lend directly to business owners or members of the public.
A good loan broker will also assess your business and recommend the most suitable loan.
While using an expert broker will help, make sure to check the following before you apply for a loan:
Fees and charges: There are lots of charges to pay, including valuation, arrangement and legal fees. Make sure you know exactly what the cost will be before you go ahead with the loan.
Type of interest: Bridging lenders charge interest monthly, so a small difference has a big affect on the cost of your borrowing. Check the type of rate too, some add interest to your monthly payments but others charge you a lump sum at the end of your term.
Your exit plan: Before you apply you need a clear plan to pay back your loan. While you could choose an open bridging loan that has no set end date, they are more expensive and the longer you borrow for, the more costly it will be.
Business bridging loans range anywhere from just a few thousand pounds, up to £250 million.
No, but because they are secured loans you need an asset to use as security. For example, some lenders consider land as viable security for a loan.
You can usually apply online and find out if your application has been approved within 24 hours.
If your application is approved the money could be in your account within 2 weeks, although you may be able to pay extra to process your loan faster.
Last updated: 15 March, 2022