<Bridging Loans

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Finance to help you start or finish a property development

A property development loan can help if you need access to finance at short notice for your construction project.

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What is development finance?What can you use them for?How to choose a loanWhat development finance costsFAQs
AuthorLucinda O'Brien
Fact checkerJessica Bown
Last updatedAugust 7th, 2026

What is a bridging loan for property development?

Bridging finance for property development is a relatively quick way to get hold of cash to finance a development project.

But while it's less complicated than securing a traditional mortgage or remortgage, it's also shorter term and more expensive per month.

Bridging loans typically start from around £5,000 and there's no official upper limit to what you can borrow, as long as you have assets to secure the loan against. But the terms generally range from a few weeks to a year.

But the terms are generally not much longer than two years.

Percentage of bridging loans used for property investment[1]
22%

What can you use them for?

Bridging loans can be used for a range of purposes.

For example, you might get a loan if:

  • You're looking to buy a property at auction

  • You see an investment opportunity and want to move quickly

  • You have some land to build on but not the cash to start a development

  • You need cash to complete a development

Loans can be used for residential properties as well as commercial and mixed use properties.

Property development loans tend to come with expensive fees on top of interest. So, check exactly what the costs are before you proceed.”

How to get the right bridging loan for property development

Property development bridging loans can get you the funds you need to finance your construction projects. Here's what you need to know:

How much you’re allowed to borrow

Lenders may offer loans from £5,000 all the way up to £50 million or potentially more for the right development.

The loan-to-value percentage

You’re usually only able to borrow up to a maximum loan-to-value ratio of 80% of the total value of your property.

How long you need to pay it back

Development loans can last from just a few weeks to two years or more. Some loans will have minimum terms, while others let you repay straight away. The longer you borrow for, the more it will cost in interest.

What does property development finance cost?

Usually, a bridging loan will be priced monthly rather than annually because most people take them out for short periods of time.

Generally, the loans are quite expensive. For example, the latest Bridging Trends report puts the average monthly interest rate at 0.82%, which is equivalent to around 10% a year.

On top of that, you’ll have to pay an arrangement fee when you take out the loan, which is usually charged at around 1% to 2%.

The equivalent annual percentage rate of a property development bridging loan is 6-20+%, much higher than you would usually pay for a residential mortgage.

Make sure you look at all the fees as well as the charges before taking out a loan.

Typical costs to consider include:

  • Arrangement fees - This is the cost of setting up your loan and is normally a percentage of the amount you borrow, but can also be a fixed cash fee. Most lenders charge between 1-2%, but some are even higher.

  • Broker fees - If you use a broker to find your bridging loan, you normally have to pay a fee. This could be hundreds or sometimes thousands of pounds but could be worthwhile if they can find you a cheaper provider.

  • Exit fees - This is the cost of paying back your loan early. Not all lenders charge exit fees, but those that do typically cost around 1% to 2% of your loan amount.

There may be other fees to pay, so always check the total cost before you proceed.

FAQs

Yes, this is a common reason for a bridging loan. If you are waiting to sell a property but another is available, you could get a loan to avoid missing out.

Yes, if you have won an auction bid and need funds to complete the purchase, you could use a bridging loan.

This depends on how much your security is worth; most bridging lenders let you borrow up to 80% of your property value, but some may offer more.

Some lenders may give you a loan, even if the property is currently uninhabitable. But only if you plan to redevelop it.

Yes, you may be accepted if you apply, but a self-build mortgage is likely to be a better choice.

Yes, but some lenders don't cover Scotland, so you will need to check this before you apply for the loan.

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About the author

Lucinda O'Brien profileLucinda O'Brien
Lucinda O'Brien has spent the past 10 years writing and editing content for regional and national titles. She applies her industry knowledge to ensure readers can make confident financial decisions.

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References

1.Bridging Trends report - Q1 2026