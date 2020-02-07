<Bridging Loans

Compare bridging loans for property development from leading providers

Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal.

Bridging loans for property development

Think carefully before securing other debts against your home. You home may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage or any other debt secured on it.

United Trust Bank Bridging Loan
Maximum LTV
1st charge: 75% & 2nd charge: 70%
Loan term
1 month to 3 years
Loan amount
£125,000 to £25,000,000
Monthly interest rate
0.48% to 1.1%
United Trust Bank Bridging Loan
You will need to pay a 2% arrangement fee when you take out this bridging loan.
This loan is regulated.
Eligibility
Available On Properties In England
Available On Properties In Scotland
Available On Properties In Wales
Minimum Loan£125,000
Maximum Loan£25,000,000
Minimum Property Value£150,000
UK Residents
View deal

Compare another type of bridging loans

Representative example for regulated bridging loans

Based on borrowing£158,000 over 1 yearThe overall cost of comparison11.6% APRC representative
Interest rate8.30% fixed for 1 year (12 instalments of £1,127.75 pm)Broker fee£995
Lender fee£3185Total amount payable £171,533.00 inc. interest of £13,533.00

How to get the right bridging loan for property development

Property development loans can get you the funds you need to finance your construction projects. Here's what you need to know:

How much you need to borrow

Lenders could offer loans from just £5,000 up to £500 million.

The current value of the property you plan to develop

Lenders will limit what you can borrow up to a maximum percentage of the property value.

How long you need to pay it back

Development loans can last from just a few days, up to two years or more. The longer you borrow for, the more it will cost in interest.

You can then use this comparison to see the lenders who offer bridging finance for property development purposes.

Alternatively, you could speak with a qualified broker who can take you through the different options to find a property development loan for you.

Here is a detailed explanation of how bridging loans work

The cost of property development finance

Property development loans tend to come with expensive fees in addition to the interest you already pay. So check exactly what you have to pay before you proceed. Typical fees can include:

Arrangement fees

This is the cost of setting up your loan and is normally a percentage of the amount you borrow, but can also be a fixed cash fee. Most lenders charge between 1-2%.

Broker fees

If you use a broker to find your bridging finance, you normally have to pay them a fee. This could be hundreds, or sometimes thousands of pounds, but could be worthwhile if they can find you a cheaper loan.

Exit fees

This is the cost of paying back your loan early. Not all lenders charge exit fees, but those that do typically cost around 1% of your loan amount.

There may be other fees to pay, so always check the total cost before you proceed.

Bridging loans for property development FAQs

About our bridging loans comparison

Last updated: 25 April, 2022