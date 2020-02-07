Property development loans can get you the funds you need to finance your construction projects. Here's what you need to know:

Development loans can last from just a few days, up to two years or more. The longer you borrow for, the more it will cost in interest.

How long you need to pay it back

Lenders will limit what you can borrow up to a maximum percentage of the property value.

The current value of the property you plan to develop

Lenders could offer loans from just £5,000 up to £500 million.

How much you need to borrow

You can then use this comparison to see the lenders who offer bridging finance for property development purposes.

Alternatively, you could speak with a qualified broker who can take you through the different options to find a property development loan for you.

Here is a detailed explanation of how bridging loans work

The cost of property development finance

Property development loans tend to come with expensive fees in addition to the interest you already pay. So check exactly what you have to pay before you proceed. Typical fees can include: