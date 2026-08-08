Bridging finance for property development is a relatively quick way to get hold of cash to finance a development project.

But while it's less complicated than securing a traditional mortgage or remortgage, it's also shorter term and more expensive per month.

Bridging loans typically start from around £5,000 and there's no official upper limit to what you can borrow, as long as you have assets to secure the loan against. But the terms generally range from a few weeks to a year.

But the terms are generally not much longer than two years.