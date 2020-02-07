What is a self-build mortgage?

A self-build mortgage lets you borrow money to build your own home. You cannot use a typical residential mortgage to fund the construction of a new property, so if you’ve always dreamt of designing your house from the ground up, this is the kind of loan that you need.

The main difference is that a self-build mortgage releases cash in stages rather than giving you one big lump sum. This has several benefits. It reduces the risk for the lender and means they can check you’re using the money as intended. It also helps ensure that you don’t run out of funds mid-way through the project.

Different lenders have different rules about when each tranche of money is released, so check the terms carefully.