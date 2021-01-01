Last updated: 23 September, 2020

Cookers can be expensive to repair or replace if they break – but most people can’t live without one. Having cooker insurance can help you cover the costs.

A cooker can last up to 15 years. But, when you buy one, your standard manufacturer’s warranty won’t last anywhere near that long. A manufacturer’s warranty is often in place for around 12 months. And it only covers mechanical faults.

Oven insurance is also known as an extended warranty, especially when it’s sold by the retailer who sells you your cooker. If you’ve got a range cooker, you’ll take out a Rangemaster warranty. It’s usually better value to get a standalone cooker insurance policy with an insurance provider, than it is to take one out with the retailer.

Most cooker insurance cover includes:

emergency repairs for mechanical breakdown (for example, if the fan on your oven breaks)

parts, labour and call-out charges

accidental damage

replacing your cooker if it can’t be fixed.

If you take out appliance insurance, you can usually cover several appliances under one policy. So as well as oven insurance, you could cover, for example, your washing machine and boiler too.

Here’s more information about what appliance insurance can cover.

Do you definitely need a Rangemaster warranty or cooker insurance?

Whether you’ve got an oven or a range, you should think about taking out oven insurance or a Rangemaster warranty if:

Your manufacturer's warranty has ended . Cooker insurance can cover your appliance when it’s no longer under warranty. If your manufacturer's warranty is still in place, there’s no need to take out separate cover.

Your oven is expensive . Compare the cost of an extended warranty with the cost of replacing your cooker. Some cookers can cost thousands of pounds to replace, so cooker insurance cover or a Rangemaster warranty could be worth having.

You own your home. If you’re a homeowner, you’ll need to cover the cost of repairs or a replacement if your cooker breaks down. So cooker insurance cover or a Rangemaster warranty could be helpful to you. If you rent, your landlord will be responsible so you won’t need insurance.

Here’s how to decide if you need appliance insurance.

What’s not included in cooker insurance cover?

Generally, cooker insurance won’t cover you for:

accidental damage

theft

appliances over a certain age

wear and tear

cosmetic damage

damage caused by misuse

damage that happened before your policy’s start date.

Who would benefit from oven insurance?

Any homeowner who likes to put a hot meal on the table could benefit from cooker insurance. If the kitchen is the heart of your home, or you have a family to feed, it’s unlikely that you could cope with a broken cooker for long.

Having oven insurance or a Rangemaster warranty would mean you didn’t have to. You could arrange a fast repair or replacement instead of having to spend a fortune buying a new one.

Cooker insurance cover can also be beneficial to landlords. It means you can arrange fast repair for your tenants if the oven in your property breaks down. Check that the policy you’re looking at includes landlords, to make sure you have the cover you need.

Will my oven be covered under my home insurance?

Most home insurance policies don’t cover mechanical breakdown. But they do sometimes cover theft and accidental damage, so check your policy carefully.

Generally, specific cooker insurance offers a level of cover above what a house insurance policy would.

Check how much the excess is on your home contents insurance. The excess is how much you have to pay to make a claim. Knowing this might help you decide whether you want oven insurance or not.

How much is cooker insurance?

The price of cooker insurance cover varies depending on a few factors. These factors include:

the value of your cooker

the insurance provider you choose

how much excess you’re willing to pay

whether you want new-for-old replacement as part of your policy

what you get as part of your policy.

Check the policy you’re looking at, but some extended warranty policies don’t charge any excess fee at all.

What are the pros and cons of oven insurance or a Rangemaster warranty?

There are lots of pros and cons of having cooker insurance. The pros might include:

you’ll get fast repairs

you’ll get free repairs

you won’t be left without an oven for long

you’ll get a replacement oven if yours can’t be fixed

there’s no need to fork out for a new oven if yours suddenly breaks.

The cons might be that:

ovens are cheaper than they used to be so, over time, you might spend more on your insurance than would on buying a new one

cookers are becoming more reliable so you might feel you’re less likely to need an extended warranty.

How to choose oven insurance

When it comes to picking your oven insurance or Rangemaster warranty, there are a few things to look out for.

These include: